Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space

The ongoing wildfires in Southern California have caused extensive destruction, with over 34,000 acres burned and significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure reported. At least 10 fatalities have been confirmed, and numerous individuals have been injured since the fires ignited earlier this week. The largest of these fires, the Palisades Fire, has ravaged nearly 20,000 acres, becoming the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history. Fire containment efforts are ongoing, with only a small percentage of the affected areas brought under control.

Massive Scale Captured by Satellite Images

According to satellite data provided by Maxar Technologies, the extent of damage caused by the fires has been captured in vivid detail. Infrared imaging has revealed active fire hotspots and burning buildings despite the dense smoke covering affected regions. The Palisades Fire has left vast portions of the Pacific Coast Highway and nearby Malibu neighbourhoods charred, with entire homes reduced to ash. A false-colour satellite image shared by Planet Labs highlights vegetation loss, with smoke plumes towering above the devastated areas.

Efforts to Protect Key Infrastructure

As reported by space.com, reports from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection have confirmed that the Eaton Fire, which scorched approximately 10,600 acres, reached the base of Mount Wilson. The area houses transmitters and antennas critical to communication systems and the historic Mount Wilson Observatory. Reports indicate that firefighters successfully prevented significant damage to the observatory and restored power to the facility.

Similarly, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, was safeguarded by emergency responders. In a statement shared via social media, JPL Director Laurie Leshin acknowledged the bravery of firefighters who shielded the facility while expressing concern for over 150 JPL employees who lost their homes in the disaster.

Emergency services remain deployed across the region to contain the fires and support affected communities.