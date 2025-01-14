Technology News
English Edition

Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space

Satellite images show the vast scale of the destructive Los Angeles wildfires that continue to spread

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 21:00 IST
Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space

Photo Credit: NASA

Satellite Images Reveal Extent of Devastating Los Angeles Wildfires

Highlights
  • Satellite images reveal massive damage from Los Angeles wildfires
  • Palisades Fire becomes the largest wildfire in Los Angeles history
  • Firefighters save critical infrastructure like Mount Wilson Observatory
Advertisement

The ongoing wildfires in Southern California have caused extensive destruction, with over 34,000 acres burned and significant damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure reported. At least 10 fatalities have been confirmed, and numerous individuals have been injured since the fires ignited earlier this week. The largest of these fires, the Palisades Fire, has ravaged nearly 20,000 acres, becoming the most destructive wildfire in Los Angeles history. Fire containment efforts are ongoing, with only a small percentage of the affected areas brought under control.

Massive Scale Captured by Satellite Images

According to satellite data provided by Maxar Technologies, the extent of damage caused by the fires has been captured in vivid detail. Infrared imaging has revealed active fire hotspots and burning buildings despite the dense smoke covering affected regions. The Palisades Fire has left vast portions of the Pacific Coast Highway and nearby Malibu neighbourhoods charred, with entire homes reduced to ash. A false-colour satellite image shared by Planet Labs highlights vegetation loss, with smoke plumes towering above the devastated areas.

Efforts to Protect Key Infrastructure

As reported by space.com, reports from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection have confirmed that the Eaton Fire, which scorched approximately 10,600 acres, reached the base of Mount Wilson. The area houses transmitters and antennas critical to communication systems and the historic Mount Wilson Observatory. Reports indicate that firefighters successfully prevented significant damage to the observatory and restored power to the facility.

Similarly, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), located at the base of the San Gabriel Mountains, was safeguarded by emergency responders. In a statement shared via social media, JPL Director Laurie Leshin acknowledged the bravery of firefighters who shielded the facility while expressing concern for over 150 JPL employees who lost their homes in the disaster.

Emergency services remain deployed across the region to contain the fires and support affected communities.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Los Angeles Wildfires, Palisades Fire, Satellite Imagery, California Wildfires, Mount Wilson Observatory, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Wildfire Damage
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone Loses Global Market Share With Apple Intelligence Features Absent in China
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on TWS Earphones Under Rs 10,000
Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  2. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  3. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  4. Poco X7 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Price
  5. Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale
  6. Rifle Club OTT Release Date Announced: What You Need to Know
  7. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Spied on Indonesian Regulator's Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on BIS, Could Launch in India Soon
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Fitness Gadgets
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space
  2. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Along With RAM and Storage Options
  3. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI
  4. Researchers Study Dark Matter Conversion Signals in Earth's Ionosphere
  5. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
  7. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Chaincode, Okto to Issue Polygon-Powered NFT Tickets to Tent City Visitors
  8. Apple Secures Top Spot in Q4 2024 Global Smartphone Shipments: Canalys
  9. EU Said to Reassess Tech Probes into Apple, Google, Meta
  10. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »