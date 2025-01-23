Samsung Galaxy S25 series was launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday. During the event, artificial intelligence (AI) were front and centre, as the South Korean tech conglomerate announced several new AI features for the devices. While some of these features are powered by the South Korean tech giant's Galaxy AI suite, several new AI features are powered by Google AI and Gemini. The Gemini AI assistant can now access Samsung apps, allowing it to perform app-based tasks with ease. These are the new Gemini-powered AI features that will arrive with Samsung's new flagship series.

Gemini-Powered Features in Samsung Galaxy S25 Series

The most notable new feature is Gemini's cross-app capability with the Galaxy S25 series. Samsung announced that Gemini will now be supported by Samsung's apps such as the Calendar, Clock, Notes, and Reminder apps. Additionally, Google's in-house AI system will also support Spotify and Google apps such as Maps, Messages, YouTube, and more.

Gemini integration with Samsung apps

Photo Credit: Samsung

Along with this, the Gemini AI assistant's ability to perform complex tasks has also been enhanced. Supported by extensions, Gemini will now be able to perform multi-step tasks that typically require a user to open multiple apps.

As an example, the company said that users can ask “Can you high-protein vegetarian snack ideas and add them to my notes?” and the AI will perform a Google Search, find the recipes and automatically add them to a new note in the Samsung Notes app.

Additionally, the Gemini AI assistant can now be activated by long-pressing the power button placed on the right side of the Galaxy S25 series devices. A new redesigned overlay will appear which was reported earlier. Once activated, the virtual assistant will open in voice mode by default. The overlay allows users to add an image and access the ‘Ask about screen', ‘Ask about PDF', and ‘Ask about video' tools.

Circle to Search new feature

Photo Credit: Samsung

Google AI-powered Circle to Search is also getting some new upgrades. During the event, a representative from the Mountain View-based tech giant highlighted that the visual lookup tool can now automatically identify phone numbers, email addresses, and URLs even when they are part of an image. It will show a small icon tapping which will directly open the dialler screen, default email client, or the website, respectively.

Circle to Search can also identify music playing on the screen. Google was reportedly testing this feature as early as August 2024, and it has finally been released with the Galaxy S25 series. With this, if music is playing in a video, users can open the visual lookup tool and it can identify the song.

AI Overviews in Circle to Search

Photo Credit: Samsung

Further, Circle to Search will now also support AI Overviews. The feature will show a short AI-generated summary and related links when users highlight unique objects, trending images, places, and more.

Several new upgrades were also announced to Gemini Live. The real-time two-way conversational feature is now multimodal and supports images, files, and YouTube videos. By tapping a new Talk Live about this, users will be able to have a live conversation with Gemini about an image or a document and have a discussion with the AI, seeking suggestions or help to solve problems. It can also provide insights and explanations about a YouTube video.

In the next few months, Gemini Live will also support screen sharing and live video streaming capabilities as well. Notably, these features were first unveiled at Google I/O last year as a part of DeepMind's Project Astra.

Samsung also highlighted new ways users will be able to use the Gemini AI assistant. For instance, users can capture an image of a menu written in French and tell the AI chatbot to “scan the menu and recommend me something under Rs. 500”. The AI will be able to translate the menu items as well as recommend items that fit the user's budget. It can also make the order in French, saving the user the hassle of interacting with the waiter.

Similarly, one can click an image of items in a fridge and tell the Gemini AI assistant to suggest a recipe. The AI will be able to analyse the items, recommend recipes, and guide the individual through the cooking process.

Finally, Samsung is offering six months of free Gemini Advanced subscription and 2TB of free cloud storage to everyone buying the Galaxy S25 series devices at no extra cost.