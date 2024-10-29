Technology News
Africa’s Gradual Split Could Lead to the Formation of Earth’s Sixth Ocean

Africa's tectonic activity is causing the continent to split, potentially leading to a new ocean.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 21:08 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ave Calvar

Africa's split could create a new ocean in 50 million years.

Highlights
Africa's landmass is gradually splitting due to a tectonic phenomenon. Scientists project that this may lead to the formation of a new ocean in roughly 50 million years. This movement mirrors Earth's ancient geological shifts, such as the fragmentation of Pangea around 230 million years ago. Fossils like those of Cynognathus, a prehistoric creature found in both Africa and South America, support theories that these continents were once joined. The East African Rift System (EARS), stretching through nations like Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia, is at the heart of this continental division.

For the last 25 million years, a gradual split has been widening within the African tectonic plate, creating two distinct sections: the Nubian plate to the west and the Somalian plate to the east. Over time, this rift will likely allow seawater to flow in, shaping a new ocean between the separating landmasses.

Experts Weigh in on Geological Changes

Geologist David Adede highlights that the East African Rift has a rich history of tectonic and volcanic activity. While surface movement is limited, ongoing shifts deep within Earth's crust create areas of weakness that could one day surface. Researcher Stephen Hicks attributes the formation of a notable crack in Kenya to soil erosion from recent rains, suggesting this development might not be directly linked to tectonic forces. Lucía Pérez Díaz, however, acknowledges that the geological activity might relate to a fault line in the rift, though its precise cause remains under study.

The Long-Term Impact on Africa's Landscape

As National Geographic suggests, Africa's future may feature a new landmass, with the Somali plate drifting away from the Nubian plate, forming a landmass akin to Madagascar. Although this transformation will unfold over millions of years, East Africa's evolving landscape will continue to intrigue geologists and shape Earth's geography.

 

Comments

Further reading: Africa, tectonic activity, East African Rift, ocean formation, geology
