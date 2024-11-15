Technology News
China Set to Launch Tianzhou 8 Cargo Mission to Tiangong Space Station

Tianzhou 8 cargo mission set for launch to support Shenzhou 19 astronauts and conduct lunar brick experiments.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 November 2024 23:07 IST
China Set to Launch Tianzhou 8 Cargo Mission to Tiangong Space Station

Photo Credit: Simon Mansfield

China rolled out its Tianzhou 8 cargo spacecraft with a Long March 7 rocket on Nov. 13, 2024.

Highlights
  • Tianzhou 8 cargo mission to support Shenzhou 19 crew
  • Scientific experiments on lunar soil bricks launched to Tiangong
  • Long March 7 rocket to deliver supplies to Tiangong station
China is set to deliver essential supplies to its Tiangong space station with the launch of the Tianzhou 8 cargo mission. The mission, led by the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), aims to support the Shenzhou 19 crew, who arrived on October 20. Commander Cai Xuzhe, alongside rookie astronauts Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze, are expected to receive a fresh delivery of supplies and scientific equipment for their continued operations aboard the station. The Long March 7 rocket carrying the Tianzhou 8 spacecraft was moved to its launch pad at the Wenchang Satellite Launch Center on Hainan island on November 13.

Launch and Docking Schedule

As per a report by Space.com, The Long March 7 rocket is anticipated to lift off around 10:10 a.m. EST on Friday, with docking expected within hours of launch. A livestream of the event is likely, based on previous Tianzhou launches. The cargo mission, originally intended to precede the Shenzhou 19 crew launch, faced delays due to Typhoon Yagi, which disrupted preparations at the Wenchang site.

Scientific Experiments and Supplies on Board

The Tianzhou 8 cargo spacecraft is equipped with supplies and scientific materials, including a set of bricks crafted from lunar soil simulant. Over the next three years, these bricks will undergo tests in the vacuum of space to assess their durability under cosmic rays, ultraviolet radiation, and temperature fluctuations. This experiment will contribute to China's International Lunar Research Station (ILRS) project, which aims to establish a permanent lunar base in the 2030s.

Technological Advancements in Tianzhou 8

This mission marks the third deployment of an upgraded Tianzhou cargo craft, with enhancements enabling increased payload capacity by an additional 100 kilograms. With a total weight of approximately 14,000 kilograms at launch, Tianzhou 8 now carries up to 7,500 kilograms of payload, improving logistical efficiency and reducing the need for frequent resupply missions. The upgrades are part of a broader strategy to keep the Tiangong station permanently staffed and operational for at least a decade, with plans to expand the station and open it to commercial activities.

China's Tiangong space station, approximately one-fifth the size of the International Space Station (ISS), plays a key role in the country's growing ambitions in space.

 

China Set to Launch Tianzhou 8 Cargo Mission to Tiangong Space Station
