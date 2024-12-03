Fruit Fly Experiment on Tiangong Space Station Explores Effects of Microgravity

Chinese astronauts aboard the Tiangong space station are conducting a groundbreaking experiment involving fruit flies to explore the effects of microgravity and sub-magnetic fields on living organisms, according to reports. The experiment, part of the crew's six-month mission, is being conducted by the Shenzhou 19 astronauts who arrived at the station on October 29. The fruit flies—15 adults and 40 pupae—were delivered on 15 November by the Tianzhou 8 resupply mission.

Study Aims to Assess Impact on Biological Rhythms

The research, carried out under the supervision of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, aims to understand how sub-magnetic environments combined with microgravity influence biological processes. Zheng Weibo, a researcher at the Shanghai Institute of Technical Physics, explained to China Central Television (CCTV) that the study investigates molecular mechanisms and movement patterns in fruit flies under these conditions. The goal is to uncover potential changes in their biological rhythms, providing insights that could be valuable for future deep-space exploration.

Simulating Space Environments

The experiment involves creating two distinct environments aboard Tiangong: one replicating Earth's magnetic field and the other a sub-magnetic field. Zheng noted that understanding the role of magnetic fields on living organisms is critical for space exploration. He explained in an interview with CCTV that we remain under Earth's magnetic influence in low Earth orbit. However, in deep space, this would not be the case.

Comparative Analysis to Follow

Frozen fruit fly samples will be returned to Earth for analysis, according to Li Yan, the project's lead researcher, in his statement. Gene expression in these samples will be compared with parallel groups to assess the individual and combined effects of microgravity and sub-magnetic environments.

Fruit flies, widely used in genetic studies due to their short life cycle, have a long history in space experiments. Researchers are hopeful this study will contribute valuable data for advancing human understanding of space's effects on biological systems.