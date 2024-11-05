Photo Credit: CCTV
After a six-month mission aboard the Tiangong space station, Chinese astronauts Ye Guangfu, Li Cong, and Li Guangsu safely returned to Earth, touching down at the Dongfeng landing site in northern China. Having launched on April 25, the crew concluded their mission on Sunday, November 3, 2024, with the capsule landing at approximately 12:24 p.m. EST (or 12:24 a.m. Beijing time on November 4th). All three astronauts are reported to be in good health following their extended stay in orbit, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).
As per a recent report by Space, Commander Ye and his crewmates conducted numerous scientific investigations, which included studying ancient microbes and conducting emergency drills during this tenure. The astronauts also completed a record-breaking spacewalk in May and another in June, during which they installed shielding to protect the station from space debris. Commander Ye made history, becoming China's first astronaut to accumulate over 365 days in space, following his prior involvement in the Shenzhou 13 mission in 2021-2022.
The astronauts captured views of the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert, from where they launched in April, as well as China's Wenchang spaceport, located on Hainan Island, where modules of Tiangong were previously launched.
The Shenzhou 18 crew welcomed the arrival of their successors, the Shenzhou 19 team, aboard Tiangong on 30th October, marking a brief period where six astronauts shared the station. The official handover of station command to Shenzhou 19's Commander Cai Xuzhe took place on 1st November, continuing China's practice of smooth orbital transitions since Tiangong's completion in late 2022.
Chinese space officials plan to expand Tiangong with three additional modules, forming a double T-shaped structure. The expansion will support continuous occupancy, and a Hubble-class telescope is also scheduled for launch to the same orbit, where it will dock with the station for maintenance.
