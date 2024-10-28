Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Discover Rare Triple Black Hole System in Milky Way, Challenging Formation Theories

Astronomers Discover Rare Triple Black Hole System in Milky Way, Challenging Formation Theories

Astronomers identified a rare triple system in the Milky Way that includes a black hole and two stars.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2024 23:08 IST
Astronomers Discover Rare Triple Black Hole System in Milky Way, Challenging Formation Theories

Photo Credit: NASA

V404 Cygni's black hole feeds on a star, while another star maintains its distance.

Highlights
  • V404 Cygni's black hole feeds on a star, while another star maintains its
  • The system includes a black hole and two companion stars.
  • V404 Cygni challenges current black hole formation theories.
Advertisement

Astronomers have identified a black hole with a tightly bound companion star and a distant third star in orbit, forming the first-known "black hole triple" system. This discovery, detailed in recent research led by Kevin Burdge of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), sheds new light on how some black holes may form more calmly than traditionally thought.

What Makes V404 Cygni Unique?

This rare system, called V404 Cygni, is around 8,000 light-years from Earth and lies within the Milky Way. It consists of a black hole and a nearby star, previously identified as an “X-ray binary,” where the black hole consumes material from its neighbouring star. However, new insights reveal that a third, much more distant star orbits this pair. This outer star completes a single orbit in an astounding 70,000 Earth years. This indicates a weak gravitational bond between the stars and the black hole.

A Surprising Birth Process

Ordinarily, black holes are born from violent supernova explosions, often imparting a “natal kick” to any loosely bound stars, ejecting them from the system. The presence of this third star in V404 Cygni suggests a different scenario. Researchers propose that this black hole might have formed through "direct collapse”. The direct collapse is a process where a star implodes quietly, sparing surrounding stars from a forceful kick.

Implications for Black Hole Research

This finding opens up questions about the formation of other black hole systems. “It's intriguing to consider if there are more triple systems out there,” Burdge noted. These shows us how such arrangements could offer insights into black hole evolution. Observations from the Gaia space telescope confirmed the stars' coordinated movements, with calculations suggesting there is only a one-in-10-million chance that these stars are not part of the same system.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: black holes, Milky Way, V404 Cygni, astronomy, star formation
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover Rare Triple Black Hole System in Milky Way, Challenging Formation Theories
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
  2. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Will See Price Hike
  3. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro to Launch on October 29
  4. Honor Magic 7 Pro Hands-on Images Leak Online Ahead ofÂ October 30 LaunchÂ 
  5. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence Launched in India: See Price
  6. Moto G05, Moto G15 Price, Launch Timeline Surface Online
  7. iQOO Neo 10 Series May See an Early Launch This Year
  8. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  9. Sathyam Sundaram Now Streaming on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Understanding Twins: Types, Facts, and the Unique Bonds They Share
  2. Gaganyaan Scheduled for 2026, Chandrayaan-4 to Launch by 2028: ISRO
  3. Instagram Lowers Video Quality of Stories and Reels That Do Not Fetch Views, Says Adam Mosseri
  4. Study Warns Melting Arctic Ice Could Disrupt Ocean Currents in Europe
  5. Astronomers Discover Rare Triple Black Hole System in Milky Way, Challenging Formation Theories
  6. AI Unlocks “DNA Grammar” for Targeted Gene Editing, Enhancing Gene Therapy, and More
  7. Rainfall Significantly Boosts Ocean Carbon Dioxide Absorption Rates, Claims New Study
  8. 17,000-Year-Old DNA of Ice Age Infant Reveals Dark Skin, Blue Eyes
  9. iMac 24-Inch With M4 Chip, 4.5K Retina Display and Apple Intelligence Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in India via Amazon; to Feature a Halo Light
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »