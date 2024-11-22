Technology News
Fastest-Moving Stars in the Galaxy May be Piloted by Aliens, New Study Suggests

A study explores whether alien civilisations could steer binary stars to travel vast interstellar distances.

Updated: 22 November 2024 22:11 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Bryan Goff

A recent study proposes that advanced alien civilisations might utilise binary star systems

Highlights
  • Binary star systems could be used as spacecraft by alien civilisations
  • Hypothetical thrust generated by manipulating stellar material is explore
  • Some known hypervelocity stars may fit this theory, says the study
Intelligent extraterrestrial civilisations might be utilising stars as massive interstellar vehicles to explore the galaxy, according to a theory proposed by Clement Vidal, a philosopher at Vrije Universiteit Brussel in Belgium. His research suggests that alien species could potentially accelerate their binary star systems to traverse vast cosmic distances. While such a concept is purely hypothetical and unproven, Vidal's recent paper, which has not undergone peer review, raises intriguing possibilities about advanced extraterrestrial engineering.

Concept of Moving Star Systems

The study was published in the Journal of the British Interplanetary Society. As per a report by LiveScience, the idea revolves around the notion that alien civilisations, instead of building spacecraft for interstellar travel, might manipulate entire star systems to travel across the galaxy. Vidal highlights binary star systems, particularly those involving neutron stars and smaller companion stars, as ideal candidates. Neutron stars, due to their immense gravitational energy, could serve as anchors for devices designed to propel the system by selectively ejecting stellar material.

Vidal explained in the paper that uneven heating or manipulation of magnetic fields on a star's surface could cause it to eject material in one direction. This process would create a reactionary thrust, propelling the binary system in the opposite direction. The concept provides a way to travel while preserving planetary ecosystems, making it a theoretically viable method for species reliant on their home systems.

Known Examples with High Velocities

Astronomers have identified hypervelocity stars, such as the pulsars PSR J0610-2100 and PSR J2043+1711, which exhibit high accelerations. While their movements are believed to be natural phenomena, Vidal suggests they could be worth further investigation to rule out potential artificial influences.

This theory adds an unconventional angle to the search for intelligent life, expanding possibilities beyond traditional methods of exploration like searching for signals or probes. The research underscores the importance of considering advanced and unconventional methods aliens might employ to navigate the galaxy.

 

