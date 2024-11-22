A Nearby Supernova May End Dark Matter Search, Claims New Study

The pursuit of understanding dark matter, which comprises 85 percent of the universe's mass, could take a significant leap forward with a nearby supernova. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, led by Associate Professor of Physics Benjamin Safdi, have theorised that the elusive particle known as the axion might be detected within moments of gamma rays being emitted from such an event. Axions, predicted to emerge during the collapse of a massive star's core into a neutron star, could transform into gamma rays in the presence of intense magnetic fields, offering a potential breakthrough in physics.

Potential Role of Gamma-Ray Telescopes

The study was published in Physical Review Letters and revealed that the gamma rays produced from axions could confirm the particle's mass and properties if detected. The Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, currently the only gamma-ray observatory in orbit, would need to be pointed directly at the supernova, with the likelihood of this alignment estimated at only 10 percent. A detection would revolutionise dark matter research, while the absence of gamma rays would constrain the range of axion masses, rendering many existing dark matter experiments redundant.

Challenges in Catching the Event

For detection, the supernova must occur within the Milky Way or its satellite galaxies—an event averaging once every few decades. The last such occurrence, supernova 1987A, lacked sensitive enough gamma-ray equipment. Safdi emphasised the need for preparedness, proposing a constellation of satellites, named GALAXIS, to ensure 24/7 sky coverage.

Axion's Theoretical Importance

The axion, supported by theories like quantum chromodynamics (QCD) and string theory, bridges gaps in physics, potentially linking gravity with quantum mechanics. Unlike neutrinos, axions could convert into photons in strong magnetic fields, providing unique signals. Laboratory experiments like ABRACADABRA and ALPHA are also probing for axions, but their sensitivity is limited compared to the scenario of a nearby supernova. Safdi expressed urgency, noting that missing such an event could delay axion detection by decades, underscoring the high stakes of this astrophysical endeavour.