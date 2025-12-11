Technology News
English Edition

Uranus and Neptune May Be Rocky Worlds Not Ice Giants, New Research Shows

New models suggest Uranus and Neptune may be far rockier than long believed, reshaping theories of ice-giant interiors, magnetic fields, and future mission priorities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 22:30 IST
Uranus and Neptune May Be Rocky Worlds Not Ice Giants, New Research Shows

Photo Credit: NASA

Rock-rich Uranus and Neptune models reshape views of the ice giants

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New models show Uranus and Neptune could be highly rocky
  • Findings explain their strange, multipolar magnetic fields
  • Future missions needed to unveil true planetary interiors
Advertisement

Recent discoveries indicate that Uranus and Neptune are not lowly ice giants as they have always been portrayed to be, but may have rocky interiors at least as much as watery ices, disproving decades of textbook models of the distant worlds. This new analysis of their internal makeup can be used to explain their strange magnetic fields, and calls on future missions to look at what is actually beneath their blue skies.

Rethinking Ice Giants' Interiors

According to the paper, University of Zurich scientists put up new hybrid simulations which are unbiased statistical models, but with physical constraints to investigate potential interior compositions of Uranus and Neptune. They present their work to demonstrate that the internal composition of these planets is no longer constrained to water, ammonia, and methane ices, but may also be highly rocky, depending on the relationship between the internal densities and pressures and the gravitational data. This increased variety of models extends our knowledge of so-called ice giants to a much greater extent and indicates the constraints of previous thoughts regarding their composition.

Magnetic Mysteries and Future Exploration

Uranus​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ and Neptune also have bizarre, multi-polar magnetic fields that are very different from the Earth's straightforward north-south ones. According to the latest models, the magnetic fields of these two planets could be produced by the different layers of ionic water and rock in their interiors, with the depth of the dynamo regions determining the field geometry.

Nevertheless, there are still significant questions, most notably about the behaviour of materials under very high pressures, and the scientists state that only specially designed spacecraft missions can help figure out the real internal structures and reveal the secrets of these mysterious ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌planets.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uranus, Space, Neptune, Science, Astronomers
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
CP Plus and Qualcomm Partner to Introduce AI-Powered Video Intelligence Systems in India
Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves

Related Stories

Uranus and Neptune May Be Rocky Worlds Not Ice Giants, New Research Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  2. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  3. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, and More
  5. Motorola Teases a Book-Style Foldable Device That Could Arrive at CES 2026
  6. Vivo X200T Key Specifications Leaked: Here's When It Might Launch
  7. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  8. Google's New MCP Servers Take a Big Step Towards General-Purpose AI Agents
#Latest Stories
  1. Neutrino Detectors May Unlock the Search for Light Dark Matter, Physicists Say
  2. Uranus and Neptune May Be Rocky Worlds Not Ice Giants, New Research Shows
  3. Steal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sophie Turner Starrer Movie Online?
  4. Murder Report (2025): A Dark Korean Crime Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. 12A Railway Colony Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: What You Need to Know
  6. China Launches Three Long March Rockets in Under 19 Hours, Setting New National Record
  7. ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole
  8. Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
  9. Poco M8 Pro Battery, Connectivity Specifications Leaked via US FCC Listing
  10. Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »