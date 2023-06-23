Technology News
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO, NASA to Launch Joint Mission to International Space Station After India Signs Artemis Accords

ISRO, NASA to Launch Joint Mission to International Space Station After India Signs Artemis Accords

The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the United States government and other world governments.

By ANI | Updated: 23 June 2023 12:03 IST
ISRO, NASA to Launch Joint Mission to International Space Station After India Signs Artemis Accords

Photo Credit: Reuters

NASA's SLS moon rocket is seen on its launch pad on November 12, 2022

Highlights
  • Artemis Accords are an effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025
  • US said they intend to open two new consulates in India
  • Micron and Indian National Semiconductor mission will invest in it

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight operations this year according to senior US Administration officials.

This comes amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the US.

"In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind," Senior US Administration officials said on Thursday.

Also, they said that NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight operations this year.

The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the United States government and other world governments participating in the American-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025.

The senior officials also said that the Indian National Semiconductor mission will receive $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,600 crore) from Micron Technology in setting for setting up semiconductor assembly and test facilities in India.

Recently, India and the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing the Semiconductor Supply chain during India - USA 5th Commercial Dialogue 2023, which can help India realize its long-nurtured dream of becoming a hub for electronic goods.

Speaking to ANI, the officials said, "With respect to semiconductors, Micron Technology with support from the Indian National Semiconductor mission announced an investment of more than $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,600 crore) that together with additional financial support from the Indian authorities up to a $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 22,600 crore) semiconductor assembly and test facility in India".

"In the semiconductors sector, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company is going to announce a training programme for 60,000 Indian engineers in the country," they added.

The officials said that the two governments are working together on advanced telecommunications including 5G and open routing systems.

"On advanced telecommunications, we are working together on 5G and other technologies, including open routing systems. We will be announcing partnerships on open field trials and rollouts, including scale deployments in both US and India with operators and vendors, markets. This will involve backing from the US International Development Finance, cooperation, and to promote the deployments in India," they told ANI.

The officials further said that US intends to open two new consulates in India.

"The United States intends to open a new consulate in Bengaluru and one other city. India looks forward to announcing new consulates in the United States," the US administration officials said.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Artemis Accords, India, US, NASA, ISRO, ISS, International Space Station, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Indian Space Research Organisation
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Return to Losses, Stablecoins Hold Onto Profits on the Price Chart
Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot From Carl Pei Hints at Display Design Ahead of July 11 Launch: Details

Related Stories

ISRO, NASA to Launch Joint Mission to International Space Station After India Signs Artemis Accords
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Carl Pei's Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot Hints at Display Design
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  3. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Again: See Design
  4. Redmi Note 12R Full Specifications and Design Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  7. JioPhone 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leak; Alleged Images Tip Design
  8. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Review: The Marathon Runner
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  10. Realme Narzo 60 Series Teasers ShowOff a Curved Display With Thin Bezels
#Latest Stories
  1. BitGo’s Acquisition of Prime Trust Falls Apart, Leaving Latter to Halt Deposits, Withdrawals: Details
  2. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tipped to Get Major Display Update, but Retain Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Primary Camera
  3. US FTC Argues Microsoft's Deal to Acquire Activision Should Be Temporarily Blocked
  4. Oppo Find N3 Flip Renders Suggest Large Cover Screen, Triple Rear Cameras: All Details
  5. Noise Buds VS103 Pro Wireless Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Price, Features
  6. Dumb Money Trailer: Paul Dano Takes on Wall Street in Cinematic Retelling of GameStop Stock Frenzy
  7. TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas Stepping Down From Role After Five Years
  8. Asus Zenfone 10 Renders, Specifications Leak Again; 200-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Tipped
  9. Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot From Carl Pei Hints at Display Design Ahead of July 11 Launch: Details
  10. ISRO, NASA to Launch Joint Mission to International Space Station After India Signs Artemis Accords
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.