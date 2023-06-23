The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight operations this year according to senior US Administration officials.

This comes amidst Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the US.

"In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind," Senior US Administration officials said on Thursday.

Also, they said that NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are developing a strategic framework for human spaceflight operations this year.

The Artemis Accords is a non-binding multilateral arrangement between the United States government and other world governments participating in the American-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025.

The senior officials also said that the Indian National Semiconductor mission will receive $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,600 crore) from Micron Technology in setting for setting up semiconductor assembly and test facilities in India.

Recently, India and the US signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing the Semiconductor Supply chain during India - USA 5th Commercial Dialogue 2023, which can help India realize its long-nurtured dream of becoming a hub for electronic goods.

Speaking to ANI, the officials said, "With respect to semiconductors, Micron Technology with support from the Indian National Semiconductor mission announced an investment of more than $800 million (roughly Rs. 6,600 crore) that together with additional financial support from the Indian authorities up to a $2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 22,600 crore) semiconductor assembly and test facility in India".

"In the semiconductors sector, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company is going to announce a training programme for 60,000 Indian engineers in the country," they added.

The officials said that the two governments are working together on advanced telecommunications including 5G and open routing systems.

"On advanced telecommunications, we are working together on 5G and other technologies, including open routing systems. We will be announcing partnerships on open field trials and rollouts, including scale deployments in both US and India with operators and vendors, markets. This will involve backing from the US International Development Finance, cooperation, and to promote the deployments in India," they told ANI.

The officials further said that US intends to open two new consulates in India.

"The United States intends to open a new consulate in Bengaluru and one other city. India looks forward to announcing new consulates in the United States," the US administration officials said.

