Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot From Carl Pei Hints at Display Design Ahead of July 11 Launch: Details

Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2023 12:01 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Screenshot From Carl Pei Hints at Display Design Ahead of July 11 Launch: Details

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2 will feature a redesigned Glyph interface on the rear panel

Highlights
  • Carl Pei has teased the display of the Nothing Phone 2 on Twitter
  • Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to launch in India next month
  • Nothing Phone 1 comes with a left-positioned punch-hole display

Nothing Phone 2 India launch is set to take place in a couple of weeks. Both Nothing and its CEO Carl Pei have been teasing the design and specifications of the handset over the past month. Ahead of the debut of the company's second smartphone, Pei showed off the display of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2. The image suggests that the handset may not feature the left-positioned hole-punch camera cutout from the Nothing Phone 1. The upcoming smartphone is confirmed to debut with a 6.7-inch display and will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a much more powerful chip compared with the Snapdragon 778G+ on its predecessor.

On Thursday, Pei shared what appears to be a screenshot from the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 on Twitter. The screengrab of his phone's home screen seems to be different from last year's Nothing Phone 2. The design shows there is a small gap between the clock and the top left corner of the screen on the display of the Nothing Phone 2. This suggests that the upcoming phone may not feature a left-positioned hole-punch display cutout like last year's model. Instead, it could sport a centrally positioned hole-punch display cutout to house the selfie camera.

Notably, the teased design doesn't actually show the presence of a centrally-positioned hole-punch cutout on the display, as it is merely a screenshot from the purported smartphone. The screenshot suggests the Nothing Phone 2 will feature a similar design in terms of software as the first-generation smartphone from the company. Previously, the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone 2 will sport a 6.7-inch display screen.

Additionally, the phone's other specifications including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,700 mAh battery have also been confirmed by the company. The company also hinted at a redesigned rear Glyph interface on the phone while announcing the launch date of the smartphone.

Meanwhile, Nothing has claimed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 uses 100 percent recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, 100 percent recycled copper foil on the main circuit board, and over 90 percent recycled steel on all 28 steel stamping parts. Additionally, 80 percent of plastic parts are also said to be sustainably sourced. Not only that but the final assembly plants of the smartphone are also said to be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, according to the company.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing, Nothing Phone 2 Specifications, Carl Pei
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
