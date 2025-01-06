ISRO Cowpea Seeds Successfully Germinate in Space: Everything You Need to Know

A major milestone was achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) when cowpea seeds sent aboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform germinated under microgravity conditions within just four days of the mission's launch. The experiment, part of efforts to study plant growth in space, is seen as a key step in understanding sustainable agricultural practices for space exploration. This achievement could significantly contribute to developing life support systems for prolonged space missions in the future.

Research Conducted Through VSSC's CROPS Experiment

According to the Compact Research Module for Orbital Plant Studies (CROPS) experiment, overseen by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), eight cowpea seeds germinated successfully in a controlled environment aboard the platform. ISRO stated through official channels that leaves are expected to emerge soon, as early-stage growth has already been observed.

PSLV-C60's Role in Advancing Space Research

As per reports, The PSLV-C60 mission, launched on December 30, placed two SpaDeX satellites into orbit and carried 24 onboard experiments, including the CROPS initiative. The rocket's fourth stage, equipped with the POEM-4 platform, is orbiting Earth at an altitude of 350 km. This experiment forms part of ongoing efforts to explore the viability of plant growth in space environments.

Implications for Space Sustainability

Scientists highlight the critical importance of such research in addressing challenges faced during long-term space exploration. Studying plant behaviour under microgravity could lead to breakthroughs in developing regenerative life support systems. These systems would aim to reduce dependency on Earth for food and oxygen during extended missions.

The germination of the cowpea seeds is seen as a promising step toward achieving self-sufficiency in space agriculture. The progress of the experiment is being closely monitored, with further developments, including the growth of leaves, expected in the near future.