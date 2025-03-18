Chandrayaan-5 Approved: ISRO Plans 350kg Rover, India-Japan Collaboration

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has received approval from the Centre for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed. The mission, aimed at further advancing India's lunar exploration capabilities, is part of the country's long-term goal of achieving a human landing on the Moon by 2040. The announcement was made during an event held in Chennai, where Narayanan also outlined ISRO's roadmap, including the development of an Indian Space Station by 2035. The Chandrayaan-5 mission is expected to feature a 350 kg rover and will involve collaboration with Japan.

India's Lunar and Space Exploration Plans

According to reports, ISRO has outlined multiple upcoming missions, including Chandrayaan-4, which will focus on landing and sample collection. Chandrayaan-5 is expected to enhance lunar exploration by deploying a high-capacity lander, a critical step towards future human landings. Last year, Union Minister Jitendra Singh confirmed government approval for Chandrayaan-4, which will test key technologies for landing, sample collection, and a safe return to Earth.

Additionally, ISRO has been tasked with the development of an independent space station, named "Bharatiya Antriksh Station," scheduled for completion by 2035. Plans are also underway to send Indian astronauts to the Moon aboard an indigenous rocket.

Expansion of India's Space Launch Capabilities

Reports indicate that ISRO has been expanding its launch capabilities, with significant progress made in satellite deployment. Since 2014, India has launched satellites for 34 countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. Over the past decade, 393 foreign satellites and three Indian commercial satellites have been launched using PSLV, LVM3, and SSLV launch vehicles.

The upcoming rocket launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu is expected to play a key role in small satellite launches. Construction began on March 5, 2024, following the foundation stone-laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The spaceport will focus on polar launches using the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), with production supported by Indian industry.

Scientific Achievements and Future Missions

During the Chennai event, Narayanan highlighted ISRO's achievements, including Chandrayaan-1's discovery of water on the Moon and Chandrayaan-3's successful landing at the lunar south pole, making India the first country to achieve this milestone. He also mentioned India's progress in solar research, stating that the country has become the fourth nation to launch a dedicated satellite for studying the Sun.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former MLA Vijayadharani, and former Chennai Mayor Saidai Duraisamy.