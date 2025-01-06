Technology News
English Edition

NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs

NASA’s press conference on Jan. 7 will reveal updated Mars Sample Return mission plans

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 17:00 IST
NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

MAV launches from Mars to deliver samples to orbit

Highlights
  • NASA to unveil new Mars Sample Return mission strategies
  • Perseverance rover’s Mars samples key to Mars exploration
  • Timeline pushed back to 2040 due to rising costs
Advertisement

NASA is set to provide an update on its Mars Sample Return (MSR) program during an audio-only press conference on January 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The program, which aims to bring samples from Mars to Earth for detailed scientific study, has faced challenges related to cost and timeline, with estimates suggesting a potential expenditure of $11 billion and a completion date as late as 2040. This announcement is expected to shed light on efforts to address these issues.

Mars Sample Return Goals and Challenges

According to a statement by NASA, as reported by space.com, the MSR program seeks to return scientifically chosen samples collected by the Perseverance rover to advance understanding of Mars' geology, climate evolution, and potential ancient life. Initial plans involved a collaborative mission with the European Space Agency (ESA), using a lander to retrieve samples from Perseverance and a separate spacecraft to return them to Earth.

Reports suggest that the program's rising costs and technical complexities have led to significant revisions. A cost estimate of $3 billion in 2020 increased to $11 billion by 2024, and assessments have highlighted delays that could extend the timeline to 2040. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson stated during an April 2024 media briefing, covered by Spaceflight Now, that such delays and costs are "unacceptable."

Industry Collaboration to Reduce Costs and Time

Efforts to streamline the mission have been ongoing, with the involvement of private industry to propose cost-effective solutions. During a December 18 briefing at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Nelson remarked on the importance of incorporating industry expertise, which could lead to accelerated timelines and reduced costs.

China's plans to launch its own Mars sample return mission by 2028, aiming for a 2031 completion, have added competitive urgency to NASA's project. Details of the revised plan and the role of external partners are expected to be outlined during the upcoming briefing.
The event will be available for public listening on NASA's official website.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: NASA, Mars Sample Return, Perseverance Rover, Mars, Space Exploration, Mars Mission, NASA Update
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons Design Spotted in Leaked Images Ahead of Anticipated Debut

Related Stories

NASA Updates Mars Sample Return Mission, Plans to Lower Costs
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features Leaked
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Colours
  4. Redmi 14C 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset Debuts in India
  5. Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January
  6. Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Arrive in China With These Specifications
  7. Solo Leveling Season 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll
#Latest Stories
  1. Research Shows Twin Births Were Common in Ancient Primate Evolution
  2. Oppo Find X8 Mini Specifications Leaked; Could Feature 1.5K Display, Dimensity 9400 SoC
  3. Microsoft to Invest in Data Centre Infrastructure, Global Accessibility and AI Skilling in 2025
  4. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January
  5. L’Oréal Cell BioPrint With Non-Invasive, Personalised Skin Analysis Unveiled at CES 2025
  6. Huawei Nova 13i With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Boat Nirvana X TWS Earbuds to Be Unveiled at CES 2025 Alongside New Nirvana Product Range
  8. ISRO Cowpea Seeds Successfully Germinate in Space: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 9 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch Users May Be Able to Control Supported TVs With Air Gestures: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »