The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the undocking of its Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), marking a significant step towards future space missions such as Chandrayaan-4 and Gaganyaan. The announcement was made earlier today, confirming the controlled separation of two satellites, a crucial milestone in India's space docking capabilities. With this achievement, India joins an elite group of nations—the United States, Russia, and China—that have demonstrated this advanced technology. The mission is expected to contribute to upcoming projects, including the Bharatiya Antriksha Station, aimed at advancing India's long-term presence in space.

Sequence of Events During the Undocking Process

As per reports, according to ISRO, the undocking procedure involved several critical steps, beginning with the extension of SDX-2, followed by the planned release of capture lever 3. The disengagement of the capture mechanism and the issuance of the de-capture command enabled the satellites to separate as intended. The process was executed precisely, ensuring the stability of both spacecraft after separation.

In a statement shared on social media, Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh congratulated ISRO, highlighting that the breakthrough strengthens India's ability to conduct complex space missions. He emphasised that continued government support, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has played a crucial role in advancing India's space ambitions.

Background and Future Experiments

The SpaDeX mission was launched on 30 December 2024 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with two satellites, SDX-01 and SDX-02, docking successfully on 16 January. According to news agency PTI, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan confirmed that additional experiments with the docking system would begin on 15 March. He explained that the unified satellite currently remains in an elliptical orbit, providing a limited window every two months for further testing.

The technology demonstrated in SpaDeX is expected to be instrumental in future space station missions and multi-launch projects. By proving the ability to dock and undock satellites, ISRO moves closer to enabling in-orbit refuelling, satellite servicing, and long-duration human spaceflight missions.