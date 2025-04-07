Technology News
ISRO’s Shubhanshu Shukla Set to Make History with Space Station Mission in May

Shubhanshu Shukla, ISRO astronaut-designate, will go to a space station in May to join a global team on a mission of scientific research and international collaboration.

Photo Credit: NASA

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's ISS mission is set for May 2025

Highlights
  • Shubhanshu Shukla will join an ISS expedition in May
  • India's first crewed spaceflight cooperation beyond Earth's orbit
  • Start at NASA's Kennedy Space Center
The mission of Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS) will take place in May 2025. This mission will be the greatest research and science-related activity carried out on an Axiom Space voyage onboard the International Space Station to date, emphasizing the mission's global relevance and collaborative character in advancing microgravity research in low-Earth orbit (LEO). NASA confirmed from its Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, that the mission will launch no earlier than May 2025.

Mission Overview and Crew

Shubhanshu Shukla will join an international crew on a commercial spacecraft; he is a skilled aerospace engineer and one of ISRO's top astronaut prospects. This mission is viewed as a watershed moment in India's larger journey toward advanced space exploration and human spaceflight.

ISRO's research studies will focus on investigating the physical and cognitive impact of computer screens in microgravity and studying the growth, metabolism, and genetics of three microalgae strains in microgravity.

Scientific Objectives and Experiments

The ISRO-led study, in collaboration with NASA and ESSA, aims to increase microgravity research aboard the ISS to better our understanding of biological processes in microgravity and develop strategies for long-term space missions.

India's Expanding Role in Space

Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will be the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station and the first Indian to travel to space in the past 40 years.The commercial mission will be directed by experienced NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, with Tibor Kapu from Hungary and European Space Agency project astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski from Poland.

Mission Duration and Recovery

Following the launch from Kennedy Space Center, the mission crew will spend 14 days on board the International Space Station, completing several experiments.

According to Axiom Space, the Ax-4 research complement includes over 60 scientific programs and activities from 31 nations, including the United States, India, Poland, Hungary, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Nigeria, the UAE, and countries throughout Europe.

After achieving their objectives, the spacecraft will return to Earth, with a splashdown scheduled in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and its allies will oversee recovery efforts to ensure the safe return of all crew members.

 

Further reading: ISRO, Shubhanshu Shukla, Indian astronaut, space station, Gaganyaan, human spaceflight, NASA, microgravity research
