Solar Wind from Sun's Large Coronal Hole Could Create Auroras This Weekend

Solar wind from the sun’s coronal hole may create breathtaking auroras in high-latitude skies this weekend

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2025 20:05 IST
Photo Credit: NOAA/Canva Pro

Highlights
  • Solar wind from a large coronal hole could spark auroras
  • NOAA issues a G1 geomagnetic storm warning for Jan 4-5
  • High-latitude regions may see dazzling northern lights
A powerful stream of solar wind is expected to strike Earth this weekend due to a large coronal hole in the sun's atmosphere, as per reports. This phenomenon could lead to striking auroral displays, particularly at higher latitudes. A smaller coronal hole adjacent to the primary one is also directing solar wind toward Earth. The geomagnetic activity associated with these events has led to a minor G1-class geomagnetic storm warning being issued for January 4 and January 5.

Auroral Displays and Geomagnetic Storms

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Centre gave the space weather forecast. Such geomagnetic storms are classified on a G-scale ranging from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).

While G1 storms are relatively common, their effects can produce vivid northern lights. Recent solar activity over the New Year period already triggered impressive auroral displays, extending into regions closer to the mid-latitudes.

Coronal holes are cooler, darker regions in the sun's corona, as described by NOAA. These areas allow solar wind to escape at higher speeds. When this wind interacts with Earth's magnetosphere, it can result in geomagnetic storm conditions, potentially creating stunning auroras.

Impact of Solar Wind on Auroral Activity

As per a Space.com report, experts suggest aurora enthusiasts, especially those at higher latitudes, could witness spectacular displays if conditions align. Space weather predictions are inherently variable, and outcomes can differ despite forecasts. For those keen to track these events, tools like the "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" app or NOAA's three-day space weather forecast can provide valuable real-time insights.

While not every geomagnetic warning materialises into visible auroras, the possibility of captivating northern lights this weekend has heightened anticipation among sky watchers. Individuals in regions with clear, dark skies should remain alert to maximise their chances of witnessing this natural spectacle.

 

Further reading: solar wind, auroras, geomagnetic storm, Sun, Space, Science
