ISRO and IIT Madras Unveil Research Centre for Space Thermal Sciences

The ISRO-IIT Madras centre will drive research in spacecraft cooling, fluid dynamics, and cryogenic engines.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 March 2025 22:08 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO

The S Ramakrishnan Centre was launched at IIT Madras on March 17, 2025.

Highlights
  • ISRO and IIT Madras launch a research centre for thermal sciences
  • The facility will focus on spacecraft cooling and cryogenic engines
  • Experts will develop solutions for space exploration and deep-space missi
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have inaugurated the S Ramakrishnan Centre of Excellence for Research in Fluid and Thermal Sciences. The centre is named in the honour of the late aerospace engineer and IIT Madras alumnus, Dr. S Ramakrishnan. The centre will focus on advancing thermal and fluid-related research for spacecraft and launch vehicle technology. The inauguration took place on March 17, 2025, with ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary Dr V Narayanan leading the event. The facility will support ISRO's research in spacecraft cooling systems, high-fidelity simulation, and training programs for its scientists.

Research Objectives and Collaboration

As per reports, according to the agreement signed on November 11, 2024, ISRO and IIT Madras will jointly undertake research initiatives to develop thermal management solutions for space exploration. The new lab, housed within the Department of Mechanical Engineering, aims to provide a dedicated space for high-end research in fluid dynamics, heat transfer, and propulsion cooling. Reports indicate that the collaboration will also involve knowledge-sharing sessions between ISRO scientists and IIT Madras faculty to advance innovations in cryogenic technology and space vehicle design.

India's Progress in Cryogenic Technology

In a statement to the press, Dr V Narayanan highlighted India's progress in cryogenic engine technology, noting that the country has successfully developed three indigenous cryogenic engines, including a model tailored for human spaceflight. He stated that only a few nations have achieved this capability, reinforcing India's position in advanced space technology. Reports also indicate that this research centre will support future ISRO missions. This will be including reusable spacecraft, deep-space exploration, and interplanetary projects.

New Seminar Hall Commemorating a Distinguished Scholar

Alongside the research centre, IIT Madras has also inaugurated the Arcot Ramachandran Seminar Hall, named after the former institute director and noted heat transfer specialist. According to reports, this facility is expected to serve as a platform for academic discussions and interdisciplinary research. The collaboration between ISRO and IIT Madras will strengthen India's expertise in space thermal sciences and also benefit upcoming missions and technological advancements.

Further reading: ISRO, IIT Madras, space research, thermal sciences, spacecraft cooling, cryogenic technology, launch vehicles
