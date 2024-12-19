Technology News
English Edition

Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift

New update to the World Magnetic Model ensures continued navigation accuracy.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2024 20:16 IST
Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift

Photo Credit: UniversalImagesGroup

North Pole’s location has officially changed

Highlights
  • World Magnetic Model updated for accurate navigation systems
  • Magnetic North Pole continues shifting towards Siberia
  • Model helps improve satellite and smartphone navigation
Advertisement

On December 17, an updated version of the World Magnetic Model (WMM) was issued by the National Centers for Environmental Information (NCEI) and the British Geological Survey (BGS). This revised model, designed to forecast the shifts in Earth's magnetic field over the next five years, is expected to ensure the continued accuracy of navigational systems. The update was released as part of a planned schedule, with scientists emphasising its importance for applications ranging from satellite operations to smartphone navigation, as per reports.

Earth's Magnetic Field and Its Origins

According to the scientific community, Earth's magnetic field originates from the motion of molten iron in its outer core, situated approximately 2,890 to 5,000 kilometers beneath the surface. The process, referred to as the geodynamo, sustains the magnetic field through the interaction of electric currents and magnetic forces. Without this mechanism, as noted by Bruce Buffett, a geophysicist from the University of California, Berkeley, the field would decay within 40,000 years. In comments to Live Science, he compared the loss of the magnetic field to the cooling of a hot object left exposed.

Tracking the Magnetic North Pole

The magnetic north pole, distinct from the geographic North Pole, experiences constant movement due to the fluid dynamics of the outer core. Recent shifts have been observed in the pole's position, moving from the Canadian Arctic towards Siberia. Such changes are attributed to variations in the strength and structure of Earth's magnetic field, which are being closely monitored by researchers.

Purpose of the Updated Model

The updated WMM integrates data from the European Space Agency's Swarm mission and ground-based observatories. William Brown, a geophysicist with BGS, highlighted in an interview with Live Science that the model allows navigation tools to provide reliable directions by accounting for fluctuations in Earth's magnetic field. Released every five years, the updates aim to maintain accuracy despite the unpredictability of magnetic shifts.

The latest version is expected to sustain navigational reliability, with most users unlikely to notice significant changes in day-to-day applications.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: World Magnetic Model, Magnetic North Pole, Geophysics, Earth’s Magnetic Field, Navigation Systems
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
EU Escalates Pressure on Apple to Make iOS Compatible With Devices from Rivals
iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple
Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  2. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  3. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Launch Date Officially Revealed
  5. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
  7. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  8. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Test Gets FAA Launch Licence, Preparing for 2025
  2. New Study Suggests the Moon Is 100 Million Years Older Than Previously Thought
  3. New Study Reveals Incredible Microbial Life Deep Under Earth’s Surface
  4. Chiron's Unique Surface and Coma: Key Insights from Recent Space Research
  5. Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift
  6. Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives
  7. Black Warrant OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Netflix's Prison Drama Based on True Events Online
  8. HMD Orka Leaked Renders, Colour Options, Key Features Surface Online
  9. Huawei Surpassed Apple in Wrist-Worn Device Shipments in First Three Quarters of 2024: IDC
  10. McDonald’s India Delivery System Reportedly Exposed Personal Information of Customers Due to API Bug
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »