Technology News
English Edition

iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple

Apple's iPhone subscription service was reportedly expected to launch in 2022, but faced multiple delays.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 December 2024 12:25 IST
iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 were launched earlier this year

Highlights
  • Apple's iPhone subscription project reportedly began in 2022
  • It was expected to replace Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program
  • Apple may team up with other partners to revive the project in the future
Advertisement

Apple has scrapped a project to set up a new hardware 'subscription' service for the iPhone, according to a report. The purported iPhone hardware subscription programme was in development for at least two years, and was designed to allow customers to keep upgrading to a new model every year, while ensuring a steady stream of revenue for the Cupertino company. The firm's Apple Pay division was reportedly in charge of the project, alongside a 'pay later' programme that was also scrapped.

iPhone Subscription Service Was in Development Since 2022

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple has stopped efforts aimed at launching an iPhone hardware subscription service — a project aimed at offering a new iPhone model to customers who paid an annual subscription fee to the company to get access to the latest hardware from the company.

The project faced multiple delays since it was started two years ago — it was expected to be introduced by the end of 2022, but multiple setbacks resulted in the service being delayed by more than a year, according to the publication.

The company was also reportedly concerned that the project would face scrutiny from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) that previously stated companies offering 'pay later' services would have to adhere to regulations that applied to firms like Visa and Mastercard.

Apple already offers an 'iPhone Upgrade Program' in the US that allows users to pay for a new iPhone over two years, and the now-scrapped iPhone subscription project was expected to replace this programme, as per the report.

The iPhone is already the largest contributor to Apple's revenue, making up just over half of all of its sales in the previous financial year, according to company reports. A subscription programme could have ensured a steady flow of revenue for the iPhone maker, while keeping customers from switching to other smartphone brands.

This is the second payment-related project from Apple to be shuttered in 2024. In June, Apple announced that it was winding down Pay Later, which was created in partnership with Goldman Sachs and Mastercard to rival US fintech Affirm. Pay Later was introduced a year ago and allowed customers to make a purchase worth up to $1,000 (roughly Rs. 85,100) and pay it off over four instalments. Apple could still bring back its iPhone hardware subscription project by working with a new partner, according to the report.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Rolls Out Dual Audio and New Accessibility Features for Fire TVs

Related Stories

iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  2. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  3. Realme 14x 5G With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
  5. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  6. OnePlus 13R Pops Up on Geekbench Again With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb and Chandra Capture Images of Star Clusters in Distant Galaxies
  2. SWOT Satellite Reveals Key Insights on Ohio River Basin Lakes and Reservoirs
  3. Avicii - My Last Show OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Avicii's Last Performance Online
  4. Golden Globe Awards 2025: Lionsgate Play to Live Stream the Event on January 6
  5. Swipe Crime OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. iPhone Hardware 'Subscription' Service Project Reportedly Scrapped by Apple
  7. Amazon Rolls Out Dual Audio and New Accessibility Features for Fire TVs
  8. Apple Said to Stick With Current Camera Layout for the iPhone 17 Pro Lineup
  9. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed Ahead of January 7 Launch; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  10. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition With Intel Lunar Lake Processor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »