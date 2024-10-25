Technology News
English Edition

Mental Fatigue Linked to Heightened Cravings and Unhealthy Choices, Study Shows

Mental fatigue has been found to heighten cravings and the appeal of rewards, leading to more unhealthy choices.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 October 2024 18:16 IST
Mental Fatigue Linked to Heightened Cravings and Unhealthy Choices, Study Shows

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Tung Lam

Mental fatigue makes unhealthy choices more tempting

Highlights
  • Mental fatigue shown to increase appeal of rewards and cravings.
  • Cognitive effort linked to a higher tendency for unhealthy food choices.
  • Findings offer new insights into managing addiction and impulsive behavio
Advertisement

A study revealed that mental fatigue may intensify cravings, leading individuals toward more unhealthy choices. Conducted by Marcello Solinas and his research team, the study indicates that cognitive fatigue from mentally demanding tasks could heighten the appeal of rewarding stimuli, potentially affecting impulse control in areas like diet and addiction.

Mental Fatigue and Rewarding Choices

To investigate, researchers assessed how both animals and humans respond to rewards following a cognitively intense task. Mentally fatigued rats, after completing a challenging cognitive task, consumed more drugs than those given a rest period. Humans showed similar tendencies: participants who performed a mentally exhausting task reported higher cravings and ate more potato chips than those who weren't mentally taxed. Interestingly, the fatigued individuals also rated the snack as more enjoyable, suggesting that cognitive effort not only increases cravings but also enhances perceived satisfaction from indulgences.

Cognitive Load and Increased Cravings

In a follow-up study with human participants, those completing difficult cognitive tasks rated chocolate higher in taste appeal, while other non-food items, like a yellow post-it note or a pen, did not receive the same boost in perception. This results suggest that mental fatigue specifically increases the appeal of rewarding stimuli rather than causing a general shift in judgment.

Implications for Addiction and Unhealthy Behavior Management

These findings may inform addiction management strategies by highlighting how mental fatigue can elevate cravings and prompt indulgent choices. The researchers propose that, in certain contexts, the brain's response to mental fatigue could even be adaptive, potentially offering pleasure or stress relief in times of cognitive strain. This connection between mental fatigue and cravings suggests that managing cognitive load and mental exertion might be a promising approach to mitigating impulsive behaviors related to addiction, food cravings, and other unhealthy habits.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Mental Fatigue, Cognitive Effort, Cravings, Addiction Managemen, Unhealthy Choices, Impulse Control
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted with Upgrades, What You Need to Know
Samsung Health App Gets New Medication Tracking Feature on Galaxy Devices, Powered by Tata’s 1mg
Mental Fatigue Linked to Heightened Cravings and Unhealthy Choices, Study Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Confirms New Mac-Related Announcements for Next Week
  2. Oppo Pad 3 Pro With 144Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched
  3. Oppo Enco X3 With Dynaudio-Backed Drivers, 50dB ANC Launched: See Price
  4. Jio Announces Diwali Dhamaka Offer for Prepaid Users With These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Offer Two Models at Launch: Report
  2. Chinese Company Deep Blue Aerospace Aims to Start Space Tourism by 2027
  3. Astronomers Successfully Detect Brown Dwarfs in a Distant Star Cluster
  4. Innovative mRNA Delivery Technique Could Correct Genetic Disorders Before Birth
  5. Panda-Coloured Amphipod Confirmed as New Species, Discovered Along Japan’s Coastline
  6. Microsoft Could Make BTC Investment Progress by December, Despite Board Being Cautious on Crypto
  7. Pure EV Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Discounts on Eco Dryft and eTrystX Models
  8. Mental Fatigue Linked to Heightened Cravings and Unhealthy Choices, Study Shows
  9. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted with Upgrades, What You Need to Know
  10. Redmi Smart TV X 2025 Series With Up to 85-Inch Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »