SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Further Expanding Global Internet Coverage

SpaceX launched 23 new Starlink satellites into orbit, further advancing its mission to provide global satellite internet access.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 21:53 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

Falcon 9 lands on drone ship after launching 23 Starlink satellites

Highlights
  • SpaceX’s Falcon 9 launched 23 Starlink satellites from Florida.
  • The launch marks the 18th successful flight for the Falcon 9 booster.
  • Over 6,400 Starlink satellites are currently in orbit, enhancing coverage
SpaceX has successfully launched 23 additional Starlink satellites into orbit on Wednesday evening, 23rd October. The launch took place at 5:47 p.m. ET from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This mission is a part of SpaceX's ongoing efforts to expand its global satellite internet service. It was initially planned for the previous day but was delayed due to weather concerns.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which carried the satellites into low Earth orbit, has proven its reliability yet again. After its liftoff, the rocket's first stage made a safe return to Earth, touching down on SpaceX's drone ship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. The return of the booster occurred roughly eight minutes after launch. This marked the 18th flight and successful landing for this specific Falcon 9 booster, underlining SpaceX's continuing success in reusing its rockets, a significant milestone in reducing costs for future space missions.

Following the successful separation of the rocket's first stage, the upper stage continued to carry the satellites to their designated orbit. Deployment is expected to occur approximately 65 minutes after liftoff, adding to the growing number of satellites already in the Starlink megaconstellation. Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, known for tracking satellite activity, estimates that SpaceX now has over 6,400 Starlink satellites in orbit, a number that continues to grow with each new launch.

A Year Full of SpaceX Achievements

This launch represents SpaceX's 99th Falcon 9 mission of 2024, with more than two-thirds of those missions dedicated to Starlink. The company's ambition to build a vast satellite network to provide high-speed internet to underserved areas globally is moving at a remarkable pace, with the next launches already in the pipeline.

As SpaceX pushes forward with its vision, it continues to redefine space technology and accessibility, building a future where satellite-based internet could become the norm worldwide.

 

SpaceX, Starlink, Jonathan McDowell, Cape Canaveral
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
