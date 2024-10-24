Technology News
  NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space

NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space

NASA showcases a prototype telescope that will play a key role in the LISA mission, detecting gravitational waves.

Updated: 24 October 2024 21:52 IST
NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space

Photo Credit: NASA

The prototype LISA telescope undergoes post-delivery inspection in a darkened

Highlights
  • NASA reveals prototype telescope for LISA mission.
  • LISA to detect gravitational waves from black hole mergers.
  • Mission to launch by mid-2030s using NASA-developed telescopes.
NASA has provided a first glimpse of the full-scale prototype for six telescopes that are set to detect gravitational waves from space. These waves, caused by cosmic events such as black hole collisions, are set to be observed by the LISA (Laser Interferometer Space Antenna) mission. This mission is a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) and aims to advance our understanding of the universe by using lasers to measure tiny distances between spacecraft.

The LISA Mission and Telescope Design

The LISA mission will feature three spacecraft arranged in a triangular formation, with each side of the array measuring around 1.6 million miles (2.5 million kilometres). These spacecraft will communicate using infrared laser beams, transmitted and received by twin telescopes on each of the craft. NASA is responsible for providing all six of the telescopes for this mission. According to Ryan DeRosa, a researcher at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, the prototype telescope, known as the Engineering Development Unit Telescope, is crucial for guiding the construction of the final flight hardware.

Prototype Telescope Inspection and Materials

The prototype arrived at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in May and has since undergone inspection. Manufactured by L3Harris Technologies, the telescope is composed of a specialised material called Zerodur, which is a glass-ceramic known for its stability across different temperatures. Its primary mirror is coated with gold, which enhances its ability to reflect infrared lasers and reduces heat loss in the cold environment of space.

Launch Timeline and Future Prospects

The LISA mission is expected to launch in the mid-2030s, marking a significant milestone in space-based gravitational wave detection. This mission will help unlock deeper insights into the forces shaping our universe.

 

Comments

Further reading: NASA, LISA mission, gravitational waves, Space Telescope, black hole detection, space-time
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space
