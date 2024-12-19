Technology News
English Edition

New Study Challenges Planet Formation Models with PDS 70b’s Chemical Mystery

PDS 70b’s chemical makeup challenges the prevailing theories of planet formation, prompting new research

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2024 22:30 IST
New Study Challenges Planet Formation Models with PDS 70b’s Chemical Mystery

Photo Credit: ESO

A distant, fledgling exoplanet PDS 70b is challenging prevailing wisdom about how planets are made

Highlights
  • PDS 70b’s chemical mystery defies planet formation models.
  • Carbon and oxygen levels on PDS 70b suggest formation theory flaws.
  • PDS 70b's discovery opens new questions for planet formation.
Advertisement

New research on PDS 70b, a forming exoplanet located approximately 400 light-years away in the constellation Centaurus, suggests that prevailing models of planet formation may require revision. According to a study published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, astronomers found a mismatch between the chemical composition of the planet's atmosphere and the surrounding protoplanetary disk from which it emerged. The discovery has led researchers to reconsider established theories regarding how planets accumulate their mass and elements during formation.

PDS 70b's Unique Characteristics

The planet, part of a two-planet system, is nearly three times the size of Jupiter and orbits its host star at a distance comparable to Uranus' position in the solar system. Researchers believe PDS 70b has been gathering material for around 5 million years and may be nearing the end of its formation phase. Using the Keck II telescope in Hawaii, scientists examined its atmosphere for carbon monoxide and water, which provided insights into its carbon and oxygen levels—key indicators of planetary origins.

Discrepancy in Chemical Composition

Findings revealed that the planet's atmosphere contains significantly less carbon and oxygen than expected. According to Dr Chih-Chun Hsu, postdoctoral researcher at Northwestern University and lead author of the study, in a statement, this discrepancy highlights potential oversimplifications in the widely accepted models of planetary formation.

Theories Behind the Unexpected Results

The researchers proposed two possible explanations. One suggests that PDS 70b incorporated most of its carbon and oxygen from solid materials such as ice and dust, which released these elements during evaporation before being integrated into the planet. Dr Jason Wang, assistant professor at Northwestern University and co-author of the study, pointed out in a statement that this process could significantly alter the carbon-to-oxygen ratio. Alternatively, the protoplanetary disk might have undergone recent enrichment in carbon, a scenario supported by certain formation models.

Future observations of the second planet in the system, PDS 70c, are expected to provide further data to refine understanding of planetary formation processes. Scientists emphasise the need to study more systems like this to establish broader insights into planet formation mechanisms.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PDS 70b, planet formation, exoplanet, chemical composition, astronomy, astrophysics, protoplanetary disk, planet discovery, space research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ripple Debuts RLUSD Stablecoin with Former RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan on Advisory Board
Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
New Study Challenges Planet Formation Models with PDS 70b’s Chemical Mystery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  2. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  3. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  4. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  5. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  6. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  7. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Challenges Planet Formation Models with PDS 70b’s Chemical Mystery
  2. TRAPPIST-1b Could Have Carbon Dioxide-Rich Atmosphere, Study Reveals
  3. PS5 Pro Deep-Dive Details Technical Upgrades as Sony Announces New AMD Collaboration
  4. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Test Gets FAA Launch Licence, Preparing for 2025
  5. New Study Suggests the Moon Is 100 Million Years Older Than Previously Thought
  6. New Study Reveals Incredible Microbial Life Deep Under Earth’s Surface
  7. Chiron's Unique Surface and Coma: Key Insights from Recent Space Research
  8. Updated World Magnetic Model Predicts Magnetic North Pole’s Shift
  9. Chainalysis Acquires Web3 Security Firm Hexagate to Advance Strategic Growth Objectives
  10. Black Warrant OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Netflix's Prison Drama Based on True Events Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »