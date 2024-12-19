Android 16 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) has been released by Google, allowing testing of new APIs and features. In addition to improving upon the features introduced with the first preview last month, the latest update is said to enhance the battery life. Further, it bundles a new feature which is exclusive to Pixel devices. Following its arrival, Pixel users will be able to use the fingerprint unlock sensor even when the screen is turned off.

Android 16's New Features

According to an Android Authority report, the Android 16 Developer Preview 2 adds a new setting called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. At present, the handset's screen needs to be awake in order for the in-display fingerprint sensor to work. While there is no direct option to enable it, turning on the always-on display or tap to wake can be some of the workarounds.

However, Android 16 DP2's new option might change that. Its description states that it can be toggled to use fingerprint unlock even when the screen is off.

The feature was reportedly discovered on the Google Pixel 9 Pro under Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock. It is said to be only compatible with devices equipped with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. The publication confirms that the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock setting did not work on older Pixel devices running Android 16 DP2 which do not have the aforementioned fingerprint sensor.

Google also confirms that its latest Android 16 build improves battery life. The official changelog states that it enhances the app experience, improves battery life and boosts performance while minimising incompatibilities.

Other Additions

According to Google, Android 16 DP2 makes it easier for apps to take advantage of adaptive refresh rate — a feature first introduced in Android 15. This is made possible by the introduction of two new APIs and the restoration of an old one.

Further, it is also claimed to deliver richer haptics with new haptic APIs. Apps will be able to define the amplitude and frequency curves of a haptic effect irrespective of the differences that arise due to device capabilities.