Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report

Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report

Android 16 DP2 makes it easier for apps to take advantage of adaptive refresh rate.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 December 2024 16:54 IST
Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Android 16 Developer Preview 2 is available to download on Pixel

Highlights
  • Android 16 DP2 adds Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock for Pixel devices
  • The update is claimed to improve battery life and app performance
  • Google rolls out haptic APIs for customisable and richer haptic effects
Advertisement

Android 16 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) has been released by Google, allowing testing of new APIs and features. In addition to improving upon the features introduced with the first preview last month, the latest update is said to enhance the battery life. Further, it bundles a new feature which is exclusive to Pixel devices. Following its arrival, Pixel users will be able to use the fingerprint unlock sensor even when the screen is turned off.

Android 16's New Features

According to an Android Authority report, the Android 16 Developer Preview 2 adds a new setting called Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock. At present, the handset's screen needs to be awake in order for the in-display fingerprint sensor to work. While there is no direct option to enable it, turning on the always-on display or tap to wake can be some of the workarounds.

However, Android 16 DP2's new option might change that. Its description states that it can be toggled to use fingerprint unlock even when the screen is off.

The feature was reportedly discovered on the Google Pixel 9 Pro under Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock > Face & Fingerprint Unlock > Fingerprint Unlock. It is said to be only compatible with devices equipped with an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner. The publication confirms that the Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock setting did not work on older Pixel devices running Android 16 DP2 which do not have the aforementioned fingerprint sensor.

Google also confirms that its latest Android 16 build improves battery life. The official changelog states that it enhances the app experience, improves battery life and boosts performance while minimising incompatibilities.

Other Additions

According to Google, Android 16 DP2 makes it easier for apps to take advantage of adaptive refresh rate — a feature first introduced in Android 15. This is made possible by the introduction of two new APIs and the restoration of an old one.

Further, it is also claimed to deliver richer haptics with new haptic APIs. Apps will be able to define the amplitude and frequency curves of a haptic effect irrespective of the differences that arise due to device capabilities.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Android 16 Developer Preview 2, Android 16 Developer Preview, Android 16, Android, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Ripple Debuts RLUSD Stablecoin with Former RBI Chief Raghuram Rajan on Advisory Board
GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers
Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. You Can Now Call and Send WhatsApp Texts to ChatGPT
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Said to Keep Current Camera Layout
  3. OnePlus 13R Design, Key Features Revealed; Buds Pro 3 to Get New Colour
  4. Lenovo Launches Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition in India With AI Capabilities
  5. Apple Is Using Nvidia's Tools to Make Its AI Models Faster
  6. Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Go on Sale in India: See Price, Offers
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
  8. HMD Arc With Self-Repairable Design, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Anthropic Study Highlights AI Models Can ‘Pretend’ to Have Different Views During Training
  2. After Kraken, Binance Sued by ASIC in Australia: Here’s Why
  3. Vivo Tipped to Launch Mid-Range Compact Phone With Dimensity 9 Series Chip Next Year
  4. YouTube Announces Crackdown on Videos With Egregious Clickbait Thumbnails and Titles in India
  5. Apple Partners With Nvidia to Improve Performance Speed of Its AI Models
  6. Samsung Galaxy Ring May Launch in Two New Size Options
  7. Intel Releases Arrow Lake CPU Updates to Fix Performance Issues
  8. Android 16 Developer Preview 2 Improves Battery Life, Adds Fingerprint Unlock on Pixel With Screen Off: Report
  9. GitHub Copilot Free Version With 2,000 Code Completion Per Month Launched for All Developers
  10. Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »