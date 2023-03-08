Technology News

NISAR Earth Observation Satellite Handed Over by US Air Force to ISRO in Bengaluru

NISAR is an earth observation satellite jointly developed by US space agency NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 8 March 2023 18:10 IST
NISAR Earth Observation Satellite Handed Over by US Air Force to ISRO in Bengaluru

Photo Credit: NASA

NISAR will be used by ISRO for agricultural mapping and landslide-prone areas

Highlights
  • A US Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying the NISAR has landed in Bengaluru
  • The satellite is expected to be launched in 2024
  • NISAR will be used for a variety of purposes

The US Air Force on Wednesday handed over NISAR, an earth observation satellite jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, to the Indian space agency. A US Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying the NASA-ISRO synthetic aperture radar (NISAR) has landed in Bengaluru, the US Consulate in Chennai said.

The satellite is an outcome of a collaboration between the American space agency NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

“Touchdown in Bengaluru! @ISRO receives NISAR (@NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar) on a @USAirforce C-17 from @NASAJPL in California, setting the stage for final integration of the Earth observation satellite, a true symbol of #USIndia civil space collaboration. #USIndiaTogether,” the US Consulate General, Chennai tweeted.

NISAR will be used by ISRO for a variety of purposes including agricultural mapping, and landslide-prone areas.

The satellite is expected to be launched in 2024 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh, into a near-polar orbit.

Meanwhile, ISRO also announced that it successfully carried out an "extremely challenging" controlled re-entry experiment of the decommissioned orbiting Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT-1) satellite. "The satellite re-entered the Earth's atmosphere and would have disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean", the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Twitter on Tuesday.

The final impact region estimated is in the deep Pacific Ocean within the expected latitude and longitude boundaries, an ISRO statement said.

The low Earth satellite was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency, CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: NASA, ISRO, US Air Force, NISAR, low Earth satellite
NASA Artemis 2 Moon Mission on Track for November 2024 Launch, US Space Agency Says
Featured video of the day
Orient Electric's Fan That Produces Clouds?

Related Stories

NISAR Earth Observation Satellite Handed Over by US Air Force to ISRO in Bengaluru
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HBO Content to Move From Disney+ Hotstar From March 31: Details
  2. Jio 5G Services Are Now Available in These 27 Cities in India
  3. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  4. Apple Could Limit These Features to High-End iPhone 15 Pro Models
  5. OnePlus Ace 2V With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 80W Fast Charging Debuts
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Are Now Available in This New Colour
  7. Poco X5 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked Ahead of Debut
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced
  9. Google I/O 2023 Will Be Held on This Date
  10. Apple Expands Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14 to These Countries
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced: All You Need to Know
  2. NISAR Earth Observation Satellite Handed Over by US Air Force to ISRO in Bengaluru
  3. Twitter Asked for Details on Elon Musk's Internal Communications, Business Decisions in US FTC Probe
  4. NASA Artemis 2 Moon Mission on Track for November 2024 Launch, US Space Agency Says
  5. Jio 5G Rollout Expands to 27 More Cities, 5G Services Now Available in 331 Cities in India
  6. Twitch Addresses Deepfake Pornography Controversy, Updated Guidelines State It Is Grounds for Instant Ban
  7. Chinese Students Bypass 'Great Firewall' to Access ChatGPT for Help With Homework, Learn Languages
  8. India’s Upcoming Digital Personal Data Protection Bill: Ten Things to Know About the Proposed Legislation
  9. iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite Feature Expanded to Six New Countries
  10. Rennervations Trailer: Jeremy Renner Re-Imagines Huge Vehicles in New Disney+ Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.