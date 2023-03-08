Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced: All You Need to Know

Select products are available at discounted rates until March 9, before the sale goes live.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 March 2023 18:17 IST
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Facebook/Flipkart

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 starts on March 11 for all users

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale dates are out, and customers can purchase smartphones and electronics at a reduced cost during the upcoming sale. Card offers on various products will also be available as part of the Flipkart sale. In addition, the e-commerce platform has confirmed that the sale will be available to Flipkart Plus members in India one day in advance. Flipkart has also reduced the prices of some products for all customers ahead of the sale. Customers can purchase discounted smartphones and electronics from March 7 until March 9.

When will Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 sale start?

On March 11, Flipkart will launch its new festive season sale in India for all users. The Big Saving Days 2023 sale will continue until March 15, when customers can purchase smartphones and electronics at significantly discounted prices. For Plus members in India, the sale will be accessible starting March 10.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023: What to expect

According to the teasers shared by Flipkart, the Google Pixel 6a is likely to cost Rs. 26,999 during the sale, down from its regular price of Rs. 28,999. The offer price includes a variety of discounts, including a 10 percent discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions.

The Nothing Phone 1 is another popular 2022 smartphone that can be purchased at a reduced price during the sale. The smartphone with LED lights that make up the novel Glyph Interface will be available for Rs. 25,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 26,999.

Apple's latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will also be offered at discounted prices although Flipkart has not confirmed the lowered prices. The phones will likely be available for less than Rs. 70,000. The regular price of the base iPhone 14 model starts from Rs. 79,900, while the price for the Plus model starts from Rs. 89,900. The new iPhone 14 yellow colour variant will not be sold at a discounted price and will be available starting Rs. 79,900 from March 14.

The Google Pixel 7 device can be purchased for Rs. 46,999 during the sale down from its regular price of Rs. 59,999, while the Pixel 7 Pro will be available for Rs. 67,999 — it is usually listed at Rs. 84,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is another smartphone that will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 during the sale. The device is available in the market for Rs. 37,450. More deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2023 will be available soon.

After facing headwinds in India last year, Xiaomi is all set to take on the competition in 2023. What are the company's plans for its wide product portfolio and its Make in India commitment in the country? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
