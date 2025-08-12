Technology News
English Edition

Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey

Swiss aviator Raphael Domjan came close to breaking the world record for solar-powered flight, reaching an altitude of 8,224 meters.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2025 23:30 IST
Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Domjan set SolarStratos altitude record, reaching 6,589 meters on July 31

Highlights
  • Raphael Domjan reached 8,224 meters in SolarStratos from Sion Airport
  • Target: 10,000 meters to surpass the 9,235-meter record by Andre Borschbe
  • SolarStratos powered entirely by solar panels on 24.8-meter wings
Advertisement

Raphael Domjan, Swiss Aviator, came close to reaching the distance of a world record while flying a solar Stratos plane on Sunday. He departed from Sion Airport in Southwestern Switzerland, reaching an altitude of 8224 meters; it lasted for four hours. Domjan, tagged as an eco-explorer for his aviation focus, and is known for his eco-friendly ambitions. According to him, achieving a height of more than 10,000 meters is still a dream for him to come true soon, hopefully.

Raphael Domjan Sets New SolarStratos Altitude Record

As per TechExplore, In 2010, Andre Borschberg set the record for the highest flight in a solar plane for 9,235 meters as a Swiss pilot flying the Solar Impulse. Domjan won't just break the record of Borschberg but also intends to fly to the same altitude just like commercial jets. The challenge is as important as Solar Stratos has a boundary on the altitude that it can reach and while relying on solar power only.

The Road to 10,000 Meters: A Green Aviation Dream

Prior to this attempt, Domjan completed a practice flight on July 31, reaching an altitude of 6,589 meters, which was a record for the SolarStratos. Last Friday, he attempted a flight, but the thermals which usually aid in altitude gain were absent. He decided to turn back to conserve battery power for future attempts.

Earlier this week, conditions proved more favorable, leading to a new record altitude for the SolarStratos. As an innovation, the plane has solar panels on its 24.8-meter wings, which power its batteries. During the flight's solar charging cycle, the plane's batteries will automatically recharge to full. Domjan and his team are preparing for the next record attempt to make sure it will be a guaranteed success.

Asked about the 10,000 meter target, Domjan believes it is a target which will be achieved only by relentless attempts. For him, it is about the achievement, and an achievement only possible through determination and resilience on the aviations of the future as a green revolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Raphael Domjan, SolarStratos, Solar Flight Record, Swiss Aviator, Green Aviation, Renewable Energy Planes, Andre Borschberg, Solar Impulse, Eco-Friendly Aircraft
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Tesla Opens First Experience Centre in New Delhi’s Aerocity; Four V4 Superchargers Established On-Site
Redmi Pad 2 Review: The Budget Tablet Done Right
Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Check Deals on Smartphones During Flipkart Independence Day Sale 2025
  2. Vivo V60 With 50-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Vu Launches Glo QLED TV 2025 (Dolby Edition) in India With These Features
  4. Vivo V60 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Design, and Key Specifications Leaked
  6. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Confirmed to Launch in China This Month
  7. Realme P4 Series Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch on August 20
  8. Raphael Domjan Soars to 8,224 Meters in SolarStratos
#Latest Stories
  1. Raphael Domjan Nears Solar Flight World Record with 8,224-Metre SolarStratos Journey
  2. Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight
  3. NASA’s Curiosity Rover Spots Ancient Coral-Like Rock on Mars
  4. Habitable Zone Explained: The ‘Goldilocks Zone’ Where Life-Friendly Planets May Exist
  5. Robot 'Wavy Dave' Fools Crabs, Gets Attacked in Mating Claw Contest
  6. One Piece Season 2 Teaser Out: Know When and Where to Watch Season 2 Online
  7. Oh Enthan Baby Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know
  8. Drop Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About This Gripping Mystery Thriller
  9. Loventure Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About India’s Bold New Romance Reality Show
  10. Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3 and ULTMIC1 Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »