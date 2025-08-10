Technology News
Aeneas AI Model Helps Decode and Restore Ancient Roman Inscriptions

Aeneas is a specialized AI model developed by Google DeepMind to help historians decode and understand damaged ancient Roman inscriptions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 August 2025 23:00 IST
Aeneas AI Model Helps Decode and Restore Ancient Roman Inscriptions

Photo Credit: Google DeepMind/Metropolitan Museum of Art

Aeneas AI, trained on 200K Latin texts, restores missing parts and aids research on ancient Roman history

Highlights
  • Trained on 200,000 Latin inscriptions from 7th century BCE to 8th century
  • Can fill in missing text from damaged Roman inscriptions
  • Estimates date and location of inscriptions with strong accuracy
Ancient Roman Inscriptions help us understand laws, traditions, economy, and even the emotional perspective of ancient people. Their lives and histories, however, have been rendered difficult to understand because, over time, the inscriptions have been damaged. Every year, there are 1500 Roman inscriptions discovered, albeit many of them are incomplete. Fortunately, advancements in technology like the new Aeneas tool, is helping in the future understanding of the Roman inscriptions. It serves as a large language model specializing in reading, interpreting, and giving context to Roman inscriptions.

Decode Ancient Roman Inscriptions

As Per Report,Drawing its name from a hero in Roman history, Aeneas, the model has been trained on nearly 200,000 latian inscriptions, which span from the 7th century to the 8th century covering regions from Portugal to Iraq.Aneas has the capability to analyze images of damaged inscriptions and predict or even fill in missing letters or words. In addition to that, it is able to determine a time frame and location for the inscription, as well as cross-reference it with other inscriptions containing similar phrases or purposes.

Making History Clearer Through Technology

Since Aeneas is trained exclusively on Latin inscriptions, specialists believe that he is less prone to random or false errors when compared to general AI approaches. University of Sydney historian Anne Rogerson remarked that Aeneas's proposals, as informed guesses, still involve real historical data as opposed to baseless conjectures.

Despite the model's open availability,Made public alongside the model's code and data, Aeneas's creator, Google DeepMind, offered the model without restrictions.

Most impressively, Aeneas can be accessed for free, enabling students and researchers to shift through and reinterpret previously concealed fragments of Roman history to understand them on a deeper level.

 

Aeneas AI, Ancient Rome, Latin Language, Historical Research, Archaeology Technology
