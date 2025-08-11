Tesla on Monday inaugurated its first Experience Centre in Delhi. The facility has also installed Superchargers, enabling Tesla buyers to charge their electric vehicles (EVs) on-site. Located in Aerocity, the new Tesla Experience Centre in Delhi is the Elon Musk-owned automotive company's second showroom in India, building upon the first one located in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which was inaugurated last month.

First Tesla Experience Centre in Delhi

The Tesla Experience Centre in Delhi is located at Worldmark 3 commercial building in Aerocity. According to reports, the showroom spans nearly 8,200 square feet and serves as a hub where potential customers can experience Tesla vehicles and all of its features before making a purchasing decision.

Interestingly, the experience centre is located in a bustling commercial area, close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and several embassies, similar to Mumbai's BKC Experience Centre.

Alongside, the automotive company announced the establishment of four V4 Superchargers at the experience centre, where Tesla owners can charge their vehicles, leveraging its fast-charging network.

Tesla V4 Superchargers at Experience Centre in Aerocity, Delhi

Photo Credit: X/Tesla

Additionally, Tesla is also planning an expansion of its service coverage in India, company officials reportedly announced at the inauguration. It will offer services such as Mobile Service for carrying out small repairs at home, remote diagnostics for solving software issues, official service centres, and Tesla-approved third-party collision repair centres.

Its expansion plans also include the installation of three more Superchargers in the Delhi-NCR area, including one at the DLF Horizon Centre.

Currently, Tesla only has one vehicle in its lineup in India — the Tesla Model Y. Its price starts at Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant. Meanwhile, the Long Range RWD model has a starting price of Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tesla Model Y is available in a standard Stealth Grey exterior finish with black interiors, at no extra cost. However, there are additional charges for other exterior colour options, ranging from Rs. 95,000 to Rs. 1.85 lakh. Those opting for white interiors instead of the standard black trim will also have to shell out Rs. 95,000.

As per the company, Tesla Model Y deliveries will begin in India in Q3 2025. The EV is currently available for purchase and registration in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai.