Scientists have found that the land underneath the Aral Sea in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is rising, and this will continue for years and decades. The bulging of the land is now being attributed to the sudden drying up of the water body, which almost entirely vanished in just 80 years. The desiccation, which occurred due to heavy drought and diversion of the two connected rivers, is known as ‘Silent Chernobyl' due to the profound damage caused to the region's environment. Before drying up, the Aral Sea used to be the world's fourth-largest lake.

Study by the Scientists

Around 80 years ago, the Aral Sea lost 1.1 billion tons of water, as per the research published on 7 April in the Nature Geoscience journal. Simon Lamb, an Assistant Professor at Victoria University, mentioned in an article published alongside the study that the loss was so huge that it led the Earth's crust to rebound, like a compressed spring being released. Notably, Lamb was not a participant in the study.

Lamb also wrote that it was anticipated that this rock is going to rebound by a small fraction of the original water depth because the weight of the water in the lake would have depressed the rocks under the sea.

Uplifting of Earth's Surface in the Aral Sea region

However, a new study revealed that the land is still uplifting even after years of the water evaporating. Additionally, there is an observed bulge, discovered by scientists with interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) that expands far beyond the actual shoreline of the sea. Within the years 2016 and 2020, the land bulge was seen to expand to a 310-mile radius and 1.6 inches high around the centre of the Aral Sea.

After every year's size comparison, researchers revealed that the size of the land bulge increases by 0.3 inches in height per year. Scientists said that the uplifting is because the Earth's mantle reaction is in response to the evaporation of the sea. Researchers reported that human activities' potential can influence the deep-Earth dynamics.

Lamb said that the Aral Sea is itself a vestige. This led to one of the basins disappearing after the division of the desiccated sea into two. In 2014, due to the widespread ecological loss and desertification of the area, the study called the drying of Aral Sea “Silent Chernobyl.”