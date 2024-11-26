Technology News
English Edition

Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats

Curtin University’s Binar CubeSats faced premature orbital decay due to heightened solar activity, illustrating growing challenges in low Earth orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 November 2024 22:24 IST
Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats

Photo Credit: NASA/JAXA

The space weather effects on Earth have been significant

Highlights
  • Curtin’s Binar CubeSats burn up early due to solar activity.
  • High solar activity increases orbital decay for low-Earth satellites.
  • Solar forecasting limitations impact small satellite missions.
Advertisement

Last week, three small Australian satellites from Curtin University's Binar Space Program re-entered Earth's atmosphere and burned up far earlier than expected, cutting short valuable research opportunities. Launched with an initial lifespan of six months, these CubeSats – named Binar-2, Binar-3, and Binar-4 – only lasted two months in low Earth orbit (LEO), a situation attributed to intensified solar activity that has been challenging satellite operations in recent years.

Solar Activity Surges, Defying Predictions

According to a Live Science report, solar activity has recently surpassed predictions, registering levels one and a half times higher than anticipated for the current solar cycle, known as Solar Cycle 25. This surge, marked by an increase in solar flares, sunspots, and solar wind, is caused by fluctuations in the Sun's magnetic field, which reverses polarity approximately every 11 years. While solar cycles have been mapped, solar weather forecasting remains in its infancy, making precise predictions challenging.

The space weather effects on Earth have been significant. Intense auroras have been observed closer to the equator, and the heightened solar wind has increased ionising radiation, posing additional hazards for astronauts and high-altitude flights. Satellites in LEO, especially those without thrusters or altitude adjustment systems, such as the Binar CubeSats, face a constant drag that accelerates their orbital decay during periods of heightened solar activity.

The Impact on Satellite Missions

The early demise of the Binar CubeSats highlights the need for improved space weather forecasting to support satellite operations. CubeSats, like those in Curtin's program, are frequently used for research by universities and often lack the ability to counteract the increased atmospheric drag caused by space weather. Their sudden re-entry illustrates the risks faced by satellites during solar peaks.

Further Binar missions are already in development, with launches planned for late 2026, when solar activity is expected to decline. As solar minimum conditions approach by 2030, the next generation of CubeSats may operate in a more stable space environment, allowing for more prolonged research endeavours.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sun, Solar Activity, Solar Maximum, Space Weather, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Zoom Changes Name to Emphasise AI Offerings, Gives Sales Forecast
OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements

Related Stories

Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  4. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
  5. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  6. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  7. Huawei Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+ and Mate 70 RS Launched
  8. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  9. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in New Patent
  10. NASA, JAXA's Joint XRISM Mission Finds Detailed Data from an X-Ray Emitting Star
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazilian Flowers Employ Pollen Catapults to Dominate Pollination Battles
  2. Namibian Observatory Spots Highest Energy Cosmic Electrons Opening Better Understanding of Cosmic Rays
  3. NASA and JAXA’s XRISM Mission Captures Detailed Data from X-Ray Emitting Wolf-Rayet Star
  4. Solar Activity Increase Results in Shortens Lifespan of Binar CubeSats
  5. ISS Crew Detected Toxic Smell from Docked Russian Cargo Spacecraft, Safety Measures Activated
  6. NASA Europa Clipper Advances Toward Jupiter’s Moon, Instruments Successfully Deployed
  7. Dogecoin Foundation Seeks Funding to Develop ‘Dogebox’: Details  
  8. Huawei Watch Ultimate Design Gold Edition With 18K Gold-Inlaid Bezel, Sapphire Glass Launched
  9. Crab Nebula’s Strange Zebra Pattern Pulsars Could Be Due to Its Unusual Plasma Density
  10. Amazon India Reportedly Plans Quick Commerce Foray With 'Tez'; Could Arrive by December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »