Niram Marum Ulagil Now Streaming on Sun NXT: Everything You Need to Know

A moving anthology that captures the emotional intensity of parental love across four compelling stories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 April 2025 16:28 IST
Niram Marum Ulagil Now Streaming on Sun NXT: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

The viewers can watch this film on Sun NXT from April 25, 2025

Highlights
  • A four-part Tamil-based film directed by debutant Britto JB
  • Stars Bharathiraja, Natty, Yogi Babu, and others in heartfelt roles
  • Now streaming on Sun NXT from April 25, 2025
Niram Marum Ulagil brings our short stories across India, featuring the beauty of love, silent tolerance and sacrifice. The movie is directed and written by Britio JB, who makes his debut in direction. It premiered in theatres on March 7, 2025. Viewers can still enjoy it on the OTT platform, Sun NXT, from April 25, 2025. There is a deeply emotional narrative that offers a touching showcase of how the perspective of life changes when you see it from the angle of sacrifice.

Niram Marum Ulagil: When & Where to Watch

The viewers can watch this film on Sun NXT from April 25, 2025. It is a perfect piece of emotion showcasing love, sacrifice and endurance. It can be watched with families sitting together this summer. The movie is only in the Tamil language till now, however, you can view it through subtitles available in different languages.

Official Plot and Trailer

The trailer shows the journey from shedding tears to depicting different shades of sacrifice and endurance. However, families hold each other up even in extreme pain. Niram Marum Ulagil goes through the diverse landscapes of Tiruttani, Chennai, Velankanni, and Mumbai, and depicts four interlinked stories focused on the parents' sacrifice for their children. Every story unwinds a different emotion, from separated relationships and fatal illness to sacrificing love and redemption. The title of the film, which means the “World where colours change”, justifies it perfectly.

Cast and Crew

The cast stars Bharathiraja, Rio Raj, Natarajan Subramaniam, Sandy Master, Yogi Babu, Tulasi, Kaniha, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi and Vadivukkarasi. It is written and directed by Britto JB, under the banner of GS Cinema International and Signature Productionz, with music composed by Dev Prakash Regan, and cinematography by Manikanda Raja and Mallika Arjun.

Reception of Niram Marum Ulagil

After its release, the audience related to the movie in terms of emotional depth and family-oriented approach. It has been applauded with an IMDb rating of 5.6 out of 10. The movie will continue to gain positive responses from family audiences who are looking for emotional and thoughtful content. The movie is yet to be launched on another OTT platform shortly.

 

Further reading: Niram Marum Ulagil, FamilyDrama, Tamil, OTTRelease, Sun NXT
Niram Marum Ulagil Now Streaming on Sun NXT: Everything You Need to Know
