Technology News
English Edition

Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT

The Tamil fantasy thriller Aghathiyaa is set for its digital premiere on Sun NXT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 March 2025 16:34 IST
Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT

Photo Credit: Sunnxt

The film hit theaters on February 28, 2025.

Highlights
  • Aghathiyaa streams on Sun NXT from March 28, 2025
  • The film blends fantasy, mystery, and supernatural battles
  • Jeeva, Raashi Khanna, and Arjun Sarja lead the star-studded cast
Advertisement

Aghathiyaa, a Tamil fantasy thriller directed by Pa. Vijay, was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. The film, produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, features Jeeva, Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, and Radha Ravi in key roles. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy, the film explores a mystical battle between angels and demons. Now, the movie is set to premiere on Sun NXT on March 28, 2025, offering audiences a chance to experience its gripping narrative.

When and Where to Watch Aghathiyaa

The film was released on February 28, 2025 in theatres. Now, it is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform, Sun NXT, from March 28, 2025. Viewers who missed its theatrical run can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aghathiyaa

The official trailer introduced a dark and suspenseful world, where an ordinary man finds himself trapped in a battle between divine forces. As he fights against powerful entities, his survival becomes uncertain. The film is packed with intense action, supernatural elements, and a layered storyline that keeps the tension high.

Cast and Crew of Aghathiyaa

Aghathiyaa stars Jeeva in the lead, with Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Edward Sonnan Blick, and Redin Kingsley playing crucial roles. Directed by Pa. Vijay, the film's cinematography is by Deepak Kumar Padhy, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is backed by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International.

Reception of Aghathiyaa

The film earned Rs. 0.76 crore worldwide on its opening day and has since collected Rs. 1.82 crore globally. In India, the net collection stands at Rs. 3.13 crore. While some praised the film's visuals and music, others found the pacing uneven.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Aghathiyaa, Tamil Movies, Tamil Thriller, OTT Release, Sun NXT, Jeeva, Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Pa. Vijay, Yuvan Shankar Raja
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF by Nothing Teases New Product Launch With Pokemon Imagery
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Teased to Get Dedicated Camera Control Button
  3. Google Pixel 9a to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16
  4. iQOO Z10 Price in India, Chipset Details Teased Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT
  2. Google Pixel 9a Sale Date Revealed; to Be Available for Purchase in India Starting April 16
  3. Artemis II Orion Service Module Secured for Launch at Kennedy Space Center
  4. Zakir Khan’s Delulu Express Stand-Up Special Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. NASA to Launch Three Rockets in Alaska to Study Auroral Substorms’ Impact
  6. Partial Solar Eclipse of March 2025: Satellite Images to Show Moon’s Shadow
  7. Archaeologists Discover a 3,200-Year-Old Tomb Possibly Linked to Ramesses III
  8. Krafton Acquires Controlling Stake in Real Cricket Developer Nautilus Mobile for Rs. 118 Crore
  9. UAE Plans to Launch Digital Dirham CBDC, Integrated Wallet in Q4 2025
  10. CMF by Nothing Hints at New Products With Pokemon Teasers; CMF Phone 2 Could Launch Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »