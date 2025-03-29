Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT

Photo Credit: Sunnxt
Aghathiyaa, a Tamil fantasy thriller directed by Pa. Vijay, was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. The film, produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, features Jeeva, Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, and Radha Ravi in key roles. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy, the film explores a mystical battle between angels and demons. Now, the movie is set to premiere on Sun NXT on March 28, 2025, offering audiences a chance to experience its gripping narrative.
The film was released on February 28, 2025 in theatres. Now, it is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform, Sun NXT, from March 28, 2025. Viewers who missed its theatrical run can watch it from the comfort of their homes.
The official trailer introduced a dark and suspenseful world, where an ordinary man finds himself trapped in a battle between divine forces. As he fights against powerful entities, his survival becomes uncertain. The film is packed with intense action, supernatural elements, and a layered storyline that keeps the tension high.
Aghathiyaa stars Jeeva in the lead, with Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Edward Sonnan Blick, and Redin Kingsley playing crucial roles. Directed by Pa. Vijay, the film's cinematography is by Deepak Kumar Padhy, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is backed by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International.
The film earned Rs. 0.76 crore worldwide on its opening day and has since collected Rs. 1.82 crore globally. In India, the net collection stands at Rs. 3.13 crore. While some praised the film's visuals and music, others found the pacing uneven.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement