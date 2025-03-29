Aghathiyaa Tamil Fantasy Thriller Now Streaming on Sun NXT

Aghathiyaa, a Tamil fantasy thriller directed by Pa. Vijay, was released in theatres on February 28, 2025. The film, produced by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, features Jeeva, Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, and Radha Ravi in key roles. With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Deepak Kumar Padhy, the film explores a mystical battle between angels and demons. Now, the movie is set to premiere on Sun NXT on March 28, 2025, offering audiences a chance to experience its gripping narrative.

When and Where to Watch Aghathiyaa

The film was released on February 28, 2025 in theatres. Now, it is available for streaming on the popular OTT platform, Sun NXT, from March 28, 2025. Viewers who missed its theatrical run can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aghathiyaa

The official trailer introduced a dark and suspenseful world, where an ordinary man finds himself trapped in a battle between divine forces. As he fights against powerful entities, his survival becomes uncertain. The film is packed with intense action, supernatural elements, and a layered storyline that keeps the tension high.

Cast and Crew of Aghathiyaa

Aghathiyaa stars Jeeva in the lead, with Raashi Khanna, Arjun Sarja, Yogi Babu, Radha Ravi, Edward Sonnan Blick, and Redin Kingsley playing crucial roles. Directed by Pa. Vijay, the film's cinematography is by Deepak Kumar Padhy, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It is backed by Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International.

Reception of Aghathiyaa

The film earned Rs. 0.76 crore worldwide on its opening day and has since collected Rs. 1.82 crore globally. In India, the net collection stands at Rs. 3.13 crore. While some praised the film's visuals and music, others found the pacing uneven.