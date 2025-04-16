A rare but powerful event occurred between April 12 and 13, where two distinct coronal mass ejections (CME) were launched from the Sun toward the Earth. This incident can lead to the formation of auroras or northern lights on April 16. The CMEs could also lead to geomagnetic storms or solar storm effects in some regions. The double CMEs were spotted by space agencies during routine observations, and due to the trajectory and proximity of the solar particles, researchers have given it a high chance of geomagnetic storms.

Powerful Solar Eruption: NOAA Issues Storm Watch

The CMEs were rooted from a highly active sunspot area, which produced M-class and X-class solar flares in the past days. As per the observation of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), these solar eruptions have issued a geomagnetic storm watch and are expected to arrive on April 16, resulting in moderate (G2) or strong geomagnetic (G3) storms. However, such storms can lead to spectacular auroral activity, which is worth watching. NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Centre contributes to monitoring this event regularly.

Visibility of Auroras

The possibility of auroras is generally at the polar regions, where geomagnetic storms are high. This time, these storms extend their visibility much farther south. Skywatchers can see auroras across Canada, Minnesota, Michigan, Idaho, New York and a glimpse in Northern Europe.

Predictions released by the European Space Agency (ESA) show the possible intensity and trajectory of this incoming solar material. Space weather Physicist Tamitha Skov wrote in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that these solar storms will likely travel slowly but are dense, which could pack a decent punch.

How CMEs Affect Earth

CMEs are the explosion of solar plasma and magnetic fields that, upon reaching the Earth, intersect with the planet's magnetosphere. At the time, when this intersection gets strong, the charged particles collide with the atmosphere of Earth and lead to the formation of colourful lights called auroras. These may impact radio communications, GPS systems or electrical power transmission.

Future Implications

It is expected that there are higher chances of such activities to happen from time to time over the remainder of this solar cycle, the highest that we could experience, said Shawn Dahl, service coordinator for the Space Weather Prediction Centre. In simple words, more geomagnetic storms can be expected as the Sun reaches through its cycle.