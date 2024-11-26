Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements

OnePlus Ace 5 is expected to launch in China in December.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 November 2024 15:06 IST
OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus will skip the OnePlus Ace 4 series
  • Both models are tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus Ace 5 is likely will be unveiled globally as the OnePlus 13R
Advertisement

OnePlus's upcoming Ace 5 series smartphones have been the subject of rumours for months. After numerous speculations and leaks, OnePlus China President Louis Lee has finally confirmed that the Ace 5 lineup will soon be launched in the company's home market. OnePlus will skip the Ace 4 series and instead launch the OnePlus Ace 5 series as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. They are tipped to come with Snapdragon chipsets and 50-megapixel primary rear cameras.

Louis Lee, the President of OnePlus China revealed the name of the upcoming series on Weibo. The new lineup will be known as OnePlus Ace 5, skipping the number 4. The phones are claimed to offer improvements over its predecessors. He states that the performance of the new lineup is "a generation ahead of the same level products".

While an exact launch date of the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup is still under wraps, a recent leak claimed that it will be launched in China in December with a global launch presumed to take place in January. The handsets were earlier speculated to land in China sometime in November.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Ace 5 may come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. The Pro model is tipped to carry BOE's X2 8T LTPO screen with 1.5K resolution. The vanilla model is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, whereas the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is speculated to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Both models are tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The OnePlus Ace 5 may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to come with an alert slider and carry a 6,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is said to house a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is likely will be unveiled globally as the OnePlus 13R. The Pro model could be exclusive to the Chinese market.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Design Revealed in New Hands-on Video
  3. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Officially Confirmed to Launch Soon
  4. iPhone 17 Pro May Have Aluminium Frame; iPhone 17 Air Could Ditch pSIMs
  5. Oppo Pad 3 With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 9,520mAh Battery Launched
  6. Oppo Reno 13 Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Goes Official
  7. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched
  8. iQOO 13 Cameras: A Closer Look with Samples
  9. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ to Launch in India With These Features
  10. Nvidia's New AI Model Can Generate and Mix Different Types of Audio
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Test Mobile Tower-Based GPS Signals That Could Help Pilots in Emergency Situations
  2. Samsung Foldable Gaming Console Design Revealed in Patent Document: How it Works
  3. Hong Kong’s Largest Digital Bank ZA Now Offers Direct Crypto Trading Services for Retail Users
  4. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon, Teased to Offer Performance Improvements
  5. Windows 11, Version 24H2, Update Causing Issues With Some Ubisoft Games, Microsoft Confirms
  6. Oppo Enco R3 Pro With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 44 Hours of Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Nvidia Debuts Fugatto AI Model That Can Generate Music, Voices and Sound Effects
  8. Huawei Previews Gesture-Controlled File Transfer Feature; to Debut With Huawei Mate 70 Series, Mate X6
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases Tweaked Design With Rounded Corners
  10. Zoom Changes Name to Emphasise AI Offerings, Gives Sales Forecast
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »