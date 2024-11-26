OnePlus's upcoming Ace 5 series smartphones have been the subject of rumours for months. After numerous speculations and leaks, OnePlus China President Louis Lee has finally confirmed that the Ace 5 lineup will soon be launched in the company's home market. OnePlus will skip the Ace 4 series and instead launch the OnePlus Ace 5 series as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 3 and OnePlus Ace 3 Pro. They are tipped to come with Snapdragon chipsets and 50-megapixel primary rear cameras.

Louis Lee, the President of OnePlus China revealed the name of the upcoming series on Weibo. The new lineup will be known as OnePlus Ace 5, skipping the number 4. The phones are claimed to offer improvements over its predecessors. He states that the performance of the new lineup is "a generation ahead of the same level products".

While an exact launch date of the OnePlus Ace 5 lineup is still under wraps, a recent leak claimed that it will be launched in China in December with a global launch presumed to take place in January. The handsets were earlier speculated to land in China sometime in November.

OnePlus Ace 5, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the OnePlus Ace 5 may come with a 6.78-inch BOE X2 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution. The Pro model is tipped to carry BOE's X2 8T LTPO screen with 1.5K resolution. The vanilla model is said to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, whereas the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is speculated to run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

Both models are tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The OnePlus Ace 5 may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. It is said to come with an alert slider and carry a 6,300mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro is said to house a 6,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

The OnePlus Ace 5 is likely will be unveiled globally as the OnePlus 13R. The Pro model could be exclusive to the Chinese market.