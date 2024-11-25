Technology News
English Edition
ISRO And Australian Space Agency Sign Implementation Agreement for Gaganyaan Crew Recovery

A new agreement between ISRO and ASA focuses on crew recovery for India’s Gaganyaan mission.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2024 23:41 IST
Photo Credit: ISRO and ASA

Gaganyaan demonstrates India's human spaceflight capability

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has formalised an Implementation Agreement (IA) with the Australian Space Agency (ASA) to enhance cooperative efforts in the field of space exploration. This agreement, which was signed last week, focuses on collaborative measures for crew and module recovery under India's Gaganyaan mission, a key project in India's human spaceflight programme. The agreement was signed by D.K. Singh, Director of ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre (HSFC), and Jarrod Powell, General Manager of ASA's Space Capability Branch, at separate ceremonies in Bengaluru and Canberra.

Scope of Collaboration

The partnership will see Australian authorities working with their Indian counterparts to develop robust support mechanisms for crew and module recovery, ISRO stated in a press release. Specific provisions have been made to address contingencies during the mission's ascent phase, especially in scenarios where recovery operations might be required near Australian waters. This collaboration is expected to bolster the operational safety of the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send a crewed spacecraft into Low Earth Orbit.

Objectives of the Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO's Gaganyaan project seeks to demonstrate India's capability to conduct human space missions by deploying an Indian crew module capable of carrying up to three astronauts. The spacecraft is designed to operate in orbit for up to three days, followed by a safe recovery of the crew module. This initiative represents a significant milestone in India's expanding space ambitions.

Strategic Partnership Between Nations

India and Australia are recognised as long-standing strategic partners, with this agreement marking another step in their collaborative efforts. Both nations have pledged to explore further opportunities for cooperation in space technology and related domains. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing scientific and technological progress in the field of space exploration.

This agreement underscores the importance of international collaboration in addressing the challenges of human spaceflight and highlights the mutual benefits of such alliances.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
