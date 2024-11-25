Technology News
Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Edge-On View of a Spiral Galaxy Located Millions of Light-Years Away

Hubble's new image of UGC 10043 shows a rare side view of this spiral galaxy, revealing a prominent bulge and curved edges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 November 2024 23:40 IST
Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Edge-On View of a Spiral Galaxy Located Millions of Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Windhorst, W. Keel

This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features spiral galaxy UGC 10043

Highlights
  • Hubble shows UGC 10043 galaxy's edge-on view with detailed dust lanes
  • Unique bulge in UGC 10043 may hint at a past galactic interaction
  • Hubble's archival data enables insights into galaxy structure
The Hubble Space Telescope, a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) has provided a unique look at the spiral galaxy UGC 10043, located approximately 150 million light-years away in the constellation Serpens. Unlike the typical top-down perspective of galaxies, this image presents UGC 10043 from an edge-on view, making its thin disk appear as a sharply defined line across space. Prominent dust lanes cover much of this disk, but regions of active star formation shine through the dark clouds, revealing the galaxy's glowing structure.

Distinctive Shape and Unusual Bulge Structure

The image posted on the official website of NASA, highlights an almost egg-shaped “bulge” in the centre of UGC 10043, which rises significantly above and below the galactic disk. Bulges are common in spiral galaxies, containing stars orbiting around the galactic centre, but the bulge in UGC 10043 appears unusually large compared to its disk.

This structure may have resulted from the galaxy's interaction with a nearby dwarf galaxy, which could have altered its shape and contributed to its curved appearance at either end. Such warped shapes are rare and add a unique quality to this galactic structure.

Long-Standing Hubble Observations Enhance Detail

The composite image of UGC 10043, assembled from multiple exposures taken in 2000 and 2023, underscores the longevity and continued utility of Hubble's data. Capturing light in multiple wavelengths, the image allows a detailed look at the galaxy's composition, with each wavelength adding information about different features of the galaxy.

Hubble's long-term data storage has enabled astronomers to produce clearer and more informative images, expanding the scientific insights drawn from past observations.

 

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, spiral galaxy, NASA, ESA, astronomy, Space, Science
