Singapore Researchers Build Maple Seed Drone with Record 26-Minute Flight

A team from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has created a maple seed-inspired monocopter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 August 2025 23:15 IST
Photo Credit: SUTD

  • Maple seed-inspired monocopter by SUTD flies 26 minutes on one rotor
  • Lightweight 32g design uses aerodynamic stability from nature
  • Combines human creativity with AI optimization
A flying robot inspired by the anatomy of a maple seed, samaras, was developed by researchers of the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD). This new monocopter, besides flying much longer than other drones of its size, proves its superiority by running on a single rotor for 26 minutes. This feat is a marked achievement, proving the goals of SUTD's associate professor Foong Shaohui, who built a 50 minute flying drone for Singapore's 50 year anniversary. Now, the focus shifts to efficiency in smaller designs.

Nature-Inspired Design Brings Breakthrough in Small Drone Efficiency

According to Techxplore, Nature proves to be the ultimate guide for the SUTD team, as they had previously designed quadcopters with no external help. In the case of maple seeds that spin and gently fall to the ground creating lift, the team built a singular powered wing monocopter. This improvement, while simple, also greatly enhances control, efficiency, effectiveness, and reduces weight.

The collective mix of human creativity with AI enabled tools to further enhance the designs fuel origami's makes the monocopter a success. AI enabled tools allowed the team to simulate various shapes, angles, and weight before creating the final prototype. As a result, the team had a drone that is 32 grams while retaining the ability to endure more than other drones.

From 10-Year Challenge to Record-Breaking Maple Seed Monocopter

This small monocopter could be extremely beneficial for low-cost, long-duration missions. An example mission could be to transport instruments for measuring meteorological conditions. Taking home the Sustainability Winner award at the 2024 Dyson Awards felt like a decisive victory for monocopter, underscoring its potential for environmental monitoring missions. Now refinement efforts will target a larger payload, longer endurance, and extended range, all without adding weight.

The achievement shows the ten years of steady progress, which started from the SG50 quadcopter and evolved into the SG60 monocopter. It is planned for rollout during the 60th birthday of Singapore festivities. It has been guided by advanced engineering, insights from nature and on-board AI from the team has demonstrated the practical versatility and impressive performance of compact flying robots.

 

