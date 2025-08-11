Gemini Live is finally being integrated with several first-party Google apps. The real-time two-way voice mode feature within the Gemini app can now connect to apps like Google Calendar, Maps, and Tasks to perform specific tasks. This capability was first announced by the Mountain View-based tech giant at Google I/O in May, and it is now being rolled out to users widely. Notably, the feature is available to all users, including paid subscribers and those using the free tier of the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

Gemini Live Can Now Make Calendar Entries

In May, snippets of code relating to this feature were seen in the Google app, hinting that the company was working on it. According to a 9to5Google report, some users began seeing this feature in June; however, most did not get access to it at the time. It appears that now Gemini Live's integration with Google's Calendar, Maps, and Tasks apps is rolling out to all users.

Gemini Live connecting to Google Maps to answer a query

Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the feature, and it works efficiently. When users make a query to Gemini Live, whose answer can benefit from access to one of these apps, the AI chatbot will automatically connect with it.

Alternatively, users can also trigger the connection by explicitly instructing Gemini Live to use the app. In our testing, when we instructed the chatbot to find a route to a location via Google Maps, it immediately connected us to it. Notably, whenever it connects to an app, an icon suggesting the same appears at the bottom of the screen.

Then, after the session has ended, users can find a small box in the app and a glimpse of the information they requested. Users can click on it to be redirected to the app and check the created Calendar entry, new Task, or the route on Maps. Notably, the feature is available on both Android and iOS.

Last month, the Mountain View-based tech giant introduced the real-time captions feature in Gemini Live, allowing users to read the responses while the chatbot spoke the response. These captions also automatically turn on when the device volume is low or muted.