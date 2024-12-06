iOS 18.2 Release Candidate update is now available for download on iPhone
iOS 18.2 Release Candidate (RC) was rolled out by Apple to registered developers and public testers in beta on Thursday. RC updates are the final versions of beta software before it is released to the public. Hence, they do not include any new features but improve upon the existing ones introduced in previous updates. iOS 18.2 RC brings fixes for bugs related to accessibility, ChatGPT integration, Find My, Genmoji, Swift UI, and writing tools.
iOS 18.2 RC Update: What's New
According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.2 RC update fixes an accessibility issue which caused the Ignore Trackpad setting to reset after updating to iOS 18.2 beta. It also rectifies ChatGPT integration problems which resulted in a failure when generating images with ChatGPT in Writing Tools and the inability to sign out when anonymous restrictions are applied on devices with MDM profiles.
Users reported an issue which caused the Play Sound and Precision Finding features of AirTags, AirPods, and third-party Find My-enabled accessories to not work. Another malfunction resulted in unexpected grouping behaviour when recategorising an email from a domain with a high number of messages. The iOS 18.2 RC update brings fixes for both of these issues.
Similar to previous updates, iOS 18.2 RC has Apple Intelligence features for iPhone. This includes Image Playground which leverages generative AI to create images based on textual prompts. The same feature also includes Genmoji and Image Wand. The former works along the same lines but for customised emojis, while the latter can transform a rough sketch into a related image in the Notes app. It also bundles writing tools, web page summarisation and automatic movie creation in the Photos app, among other visual changes and expanded customisation options.
