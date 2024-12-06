Technology News
iOS 18.2 Release Candidate With Bug Fixes and System Improvements Released

The update brings fixes for issues related to Messages, Genmoji, Stickers, and more.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 December 2024 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.2 Release Candidate update is now available for download on iPhone

  • iOS 18.2 Release Candidate is available to beta testers
  • The update brings fixes for system-related issues
  • iOS 18.2 update for iPhone is reported to be rolled out in December
iOS 18.2 Release Candidate (RC) was rolled out by Apple to registered developers and public testers in beta on Thursday. RC updates are the final versions of beta software before it is released to the public. Hence, they do not include any new features but improve upon the existing ones introduced in previous updates. iOS 18.2 RC brings fixes for bugs related to accessibility, ChatGPT integration, Find My, Genmoji, Swift UI, and writing tools.

iOS 18.2 RC Update: What's New

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.2 RC update fixes an accessibility issue which caused the Ignore Trackpad setting to reset after updating to iOS 18.2 beta. It also rectifies ChatGPT integration problems which resulted in a failure when generating images with ChatGPT in Writing Tools and the inability to sign out when anonymous restrictions are applied on devices with MDM profiles.

Users reported an issue which caused the Play Sound and Precision Finding features of AirTags, AirPods, and third-party Find My-enabled accessories to not work. Another malfunction resulted in unexpected grouping behaviour when recategorising an email from a domain with a high number of messages. The iOS 18.2 RC update brings fixes for both of these issues.

Apple says its latest RC update also carries fixes for issues related to Messages, Genmoji, Stickers, SwiftUI, UIKit, UIWritingToolsCoordinator, and writing tools.

Similar to previous updates, iOS 18.2 RC has Apple Intelligence features for iPhone. This includes Image Playground which leverages generative AI to create images based on textual prompts. The same feature also includes Genmoji and Image Wand. The former works along the same lines but for customised emojis, while the latter can transform a rough sketch into a related image in the Notes app. It also bundles writing tools, web page summarisation and automatic movie creation in the Photos app, among other visual changes and expanded customisation options.

Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
