Technology News
English Edition

Plankton’s Ability To Sequester Carbon Is Influenced by Ocean Density, Study Shows

Ocean density changes affect plankton's ability to store carbon, impacting climate models

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 December 2024 22:00 IST
Plankton’s Ability To Sequester Carbon Is Influenced by Ocean Density, Study Shows

Photo Credit: University of Oxford

Ocean density identified as a key driver

Highlights
  • Study shows ocean density changes affect plankton's carbon storage
  • Melting ice sheets lead to reduced plankton calcification and CO2
  • Research offers insights into plankton's role in regulating atmospheric
Advertisement

According to a study published in Royal Society Open Science on November 6, changes in ocean density significantly influence the ability of marine plankton to incorporate carbon into their shells. The findings, led by Dr Stergios Zarkogiannis from the Department of Earth Sciences at the University of Oxford, highlight the physical properties of the ocean, such as density and salinity, as major contributors to the carbon cycle. The study underscores the role of plankton in regulating atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, with implications for climate change.

Research Highlights Physical Drivers of Calcification

The research primarily focused on Trilobatus trilobus, a species of foraminifera, which are microscopic organisms known for their carbon-sequestering calcium carbonate shells. These shells sink to the ocean floor upon the organism's death, contributing to long-term carbon storage. The study indicates that changes in ocean density and salinity directly influence the calcification process in these organisms.

Dr Zarkogiannis found that decreased ocean density, often caused by melting ice sheets and the influx of freshwater, reduces calcification. This response prevents the organisms from sinking, maintaining their position in the water column. This adjustment not only ensures survival but also affects ocean alkalinity, enabling increased CO2 absorption.

Techniques and Key Findings

Modern fossil samples of T. trilobus from the Mid-Atlantic Ridge were analysed using advanced imaging methods like X-ray microcomputed tomography and trace element geochemistry. The results revealed regional differences in shell thickness, with thinner shells observed in equatorial regions and thicker ones in subtropical areas where ocean density is higher.

Broader Implications for Climate Research

The findings suggest that physical ocean changes are as critical as chemical factors in determining calcification. This interplay between marine life and ocean properties could influence climate models, particularly in regions affected by ice sheet melting. Dr Zarkogiannis emphasised the importance of understanding these dynamics, noting that marine organisms play an active role in the carbon cycle by regulating buoyancy and, consequently, CO2 absorption.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ocean density, plankton, carbon sequestration, climate change, foraminifera
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China’s 3C Site With 100W Fast Charging Support
MSI Claw 8 AI+, Claw 7 AI+ With Intel Lunar Lake CPUs , Up to 8-Inch Displays Launched: Price, Specifications
Plankton’s Ability To Sequester Carbon Is Influenced by Ocean Density, Study Shows
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Amazon Availability in India Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  2. Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Allu Arjun's Action Drama Expected to Stream on Netflix
  3. Oppo Announces Release Schedule for Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 in India
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 Indian Variant Appears on Geekbench Suggesting Imminent Launch
  5. NASA's Astronaut Sunita Williams Grows Lettuce in Space
  6. Moto G35 5G India Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Nothing Brings Nokia's Snake Game to its Phones With Community Widgets App
  8. Samsung Could Roll Out One UI 7 for Galaxy S24 Series on December 5
#Latest Stories
  1. Arctic Ocean Likely to Experience Ice-Free Day by 2027, Study Warns
  2. Plankton’s Ability To Sequester Carbon Is Influenced by Ocean Density, Study Shows
  3. Environmental Impact of ISS Deorbit in 2031 Raises Concerns on Oceans and Atmosphere
  4. NASA’s Astronaut Sunita Williams Grows Lettuce in Space: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Apple Plans $1 Billion Manufacturing Plant Investment in Indonesia, Minister Says
  6. Portronics Beem 500 Smart LED Projector With 6700 Lumens Brightness Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto G35 5G India Price Range Revealed Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Google DeepMind Unveils Genie 2 AI Model, Can Generate Playable 3D Worlds to Train AI Agents
  9. Intel's Interim Co-CEO David Zinsner Says New Chief Executive Will Have Foundry Experience
  10. My First Gran Turismo, a Free-to-Play Racing Sim Experience for PS4 and PS5, Arrives December 6
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »