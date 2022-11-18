Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Vikram S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace

Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace

Vikram-S has the capability of reaching Mach 5, five times the speed of sound, and carrying a payload of 83 kg.

By Agencies |  Updated: 18 November 2022 13:01 IST
Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SkyrootA

Close to 100 people have been involved in its maiden launch project

Highlights
  • Hyderabad-based Skyroot was founded in 2018
  • Skyroot has raised Rs. 530 crore so far
  • It employs about 200 people

India launched its first privately developed rocket, the Vikram-S, on Friday, a milestone in the country's effort to create a commercial space industry. The 545-kg rocket developed by space startup Skyroot took off from the Indian space agency's launch site near Chennai. The rocket has the capability of reaching Mach 5 - five times the speed of sound - and carrying a payload of 83 kg. Video footage showed the rocket taking off from the space centre, leaving a plume of smoke and fire in its trail.

Hyderabad-based Skyroot, founded in 2018 and backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, was the first space startup to sign an agreement to use Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launch and test facilities after the government opened the door to private companies in 2020.

It has raised Rs. 530 crore so far and employs about 200 people. Close to 100 people have been involved in its maiden launch project, the company said.

The rocket is expected to reach an altitude of about 81 kilometres before splashing down in about 5 minutes.

With the launch of Vikram-S, Skyroot has become the first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space, heralding a new era for the space sector which was opened up in 2020 to facilitate private sector participation.

Skyroot's launch vehicles are named 'Vikram' as a tribute to the founder of the Indian space programme and renowned scientist Vikram Sarabhai. The startup was the first to sign a memorandum of understanding with ISRO for launching its rockets. It aims to disrupt entry barriers to cost-efficient satellite launch services and space-flight by advancing its mission to make spaceflights affordable, reliable and regular for all, the statement said.

"The maiden launch by a new Startup has significantly enhanced the credibility for Indian private space players around the globe. The capability that the sector has been claiming has been demonstrated in Space. Since its inception in 2018, Skyroot has come a long way in delivering its expertise in manufacturing of small lift launch vehicles by launching India's first private rocket which was manufactured in just two years. The Vikram-S rocket's success will further validate most of the technologies in the ‘Vikram' series of space launch vehicles planned by Skyroot for the coming years. India's space economy is set to grow to $13 billion (roughly Rs.1,06,222 crore) and the space launch segment is estimated to grow the fastest by 2025 at a CAGR of 13 percent which will be further spurred by growing private participation, latest technology adoption and low cost of launch services and this launch is a major landmark for this growth to take place in the coming years", Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt, director general, Indian Space Association said in a prepared statement. 

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Skyroot, Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO, Vikram S
CAT Trailer Sees Randeep Hooda Infiltrating the Local Drug Mafia in Netflix Series
Featured video of the day
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which Has The Better Cameras?

Related Stories

Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Binance CEO Takes Jibe at India’s Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable
  2. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Affordable C-Series Handset in November
  3. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  4. Watch the Trailer for Randeep Hooda-led CAT, Out December 9
  5. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Internal Testing Starts in Asia: Report
  6. SpaceX Workers Who Criticised Elon Musk Accuse Firm of Violating Labour Law
  7. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space
  8. Google Rolls Out Live View in Maps While Adding New Search Features
  9. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 Reportedly Gets Android 13 Update: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. US Congress to Investigate Binance Role in FTX Collapse: Report
  2. Elon Musk Accused of Undermining Twitter's Integrity, Safety by US Senators, Could Face FTC Probe
  3. Poco C50 Set to Launch in India as Budget C-Series Handset by End of November
  4. Vivo X90 Pro Key Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA Listing, May Get 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display
  5. Vikram-S, India's First Private Rocket, Successfully Launched Into Space by Skyroot Aerospace
  6. CAT Trailer Sees Randeep Hooda Infiltrating the Local Drug Mafia in Netflix Series
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Bulls Fail to Break Out of the Rut Caused by FTX's Collapse
  8. Binance CEO Pledges to Release Audit of Crypto Firm, Throws 'Psychopath' Jab at Sam Bankman-Fried
  9. El Salvador to Buy One BTC Per Day, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Plan
  10. Google Rolls Out Live View Augmented Reality Search While Adding and Improving Other Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.