Dreame Launches New Range of Robot Vacuum Cleaners in India Starting at Rs. 7,999

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 offers 6,000Pa of suction power.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 August 2024 15:34 IST
Photo Credit: Dreame

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 and D9 Max Gen 2 use company's Smart Pathfinder technology for navigation

  • Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 boasts a self-cleaning mop
  • The Dreame H12 Dual is a cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner
  • Dreame Move J30, Move J20 and Move J10 are cordless stick vacuum cleaners
Dreame has unveiled a slew of robotic and smart vacuum cleaners in India. The new lineup includes three robot vacuum and mop combo — Dreame L10 Prime, Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2, and D9 Max Gen 2. The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 and D9 Max Gen 2 offer 6,000Pa suction power, while the Dreame L10 Prime has 4,000Pa suction power. The latest series by the Xiaomi-backed brand also includes a cordless Dreame L10 Prime H12 wet and dry vacuum cleaner and three cordless stick vacuums — Dreame Mova J10, Mova J20, and Mova J30.

Dreame New Vacuum Cleaners Price in India

The Dreame L10 Prime is priced at Rs. 45.999 in India, while the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,999. The Dreame D9 Max Gen 2's price is set at Rs. 29,999. The Dreame H12 Dual is priced at Rs 36,999. The Dreame Mova J10, Mova J20 and Mova J30 are priced at Rs. 7,999; Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 13,999, respectively.

Dreame L10 Prime, D10 Plus Gen 2, D9 Max Gen 2 specifications

The Dreame L10 Prime vacuum and mop combo features dual rotary mop pads that rotate at 180RPM (revolutions per minute). After mopping is completed, the mop is raised by 7mm when returning to the base station. The self-cleaning machine comes with 4,000Pa suction power and features a bristleless rubber brush. The robot cleaner identifies carpets and rugs and uses LiDAR navigation and a SLAM algorithm for mapping. For multi-floor buildings, it makes three separate 3D floor maps to clean and navigate. It is compatible with the Dreamehome app that lets users make virtual boundaries, set no-mop zones, customise cleaning time, and more.

The Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 boasts a self-cleaning mop and auto-emptying system. The robot provides 6,000Pa of suction power. The 2-in-1 dual action cleaner that comes with cleaning and mopping capabilities features a rubber brush and allows users to choose moisture level. It includes 4 litre dust bag capacity and Dreame claims one bag can last up to 90 days of cleaning. Beyond the Dreamehome app, it is comparable with Alexa, Siri and Google Home.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Dreame D9 Max Gen 2 can sweep and mop at the same time. It offers 6,000Pa suction power and includes a rubber brush. Both Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 and D9 Max Gen 2 use the company's Smart Pathfinder technology to navigate across different spaces and return to the dock. 

Dreame H12 Dual specifications

The Dreame H12 Dual is a cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaner that is claimed to wipe the floor 520 times per minute. It carries a 900ml clean water tank and allows users to switch between different operation modes like auto, suction, standard, and turbo. It comes with a self-cleaning feature and hot air drying is done for the brush after self-cleaning with a roller brush, brush scraper, and serrated bristles. It carries a 6x4,000mAh battery pack.

Dreame Move J10, Move J20 and Move J30 specifications

The Dreame Move J30, Move J20 and Move J10 are cordless stick vacuum cleaners. The Move J30 model features a 450W brushless motor and is advertised to deliver up to 60 minutes of cleaning time. The Mova J20 boasts a 250W brushless motor and is claimed to provide up to 50 minutes of cleaning time. The Mova J10 features a 150W brushless motor and is said to deliver up to 35 minutes of cleaning time.

 

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
