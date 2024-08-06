Technology News
Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV Series With 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K smart TV range comes in 65-inch and 75-inch display sizes.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2024 19:29 IST
Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K TV Series With 144Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Photo Credit: Haier

Haier M95E series run on the Google TV operating system

Highlights
  • Haier's latest M95E series feature bezel-less design
  • The lineup packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage
  • Users get HDMI 2.1 port and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity on the Haier M95E series
Haier has unveiled its new M95E QD-Mini LED smart TV series in India. The latest range is offered in two sizes — 65-inch and 75-inch — and features a 4K resolution display with 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000nits. The new models have Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10 support. The Haier M95E series runs on the Google TV platform and offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It features a speaker system tuned by Harman Kardon and includes features like Game Picture Mode Optimisation and ALLM.

Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K smart TV series price in India, availability

The new Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K smart TV range comes in 65-inch and 75-inch display sizes with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,35,000. The series is available for purchase through leading retail stores. The company is offering two years warranty on both models.

Haier M95E QD-Mini LED 4K smart TV series specifications

Haier's latest M95E series features a bezel-less design and is backed by Quantum Dot technology. The smart TV lineup has a QD-Mini LED display with a 4K (2,160x3,840 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate with Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. It supports peak brightness of 2000nits and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The QD-Mini LED television is certified by TÜV Rheinland for Low Blue Light emission.

The new Haier M95E series runs on the Google TV operating system and has access to several apps and games with the Google Play store. Further, users can avail of hands-free voice control and personalised recommendations through Haier's HaiSmart interface. The smart TV lineup has Harman Kardon tuned speaker system comprising 2.1-channel subwoofers with 60W audio output. The speakers have support for Dolby Atmos and DBX-TV.

Users get HDMI 2.1 port and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity on the Haier M95E series. It includes features like Game Picture Mode Optimisation, ALLM, VRR, and Shadow Enhancement. The lineup packs 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

 

