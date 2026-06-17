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Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Up to 14,000Pa Suction: Price, Features

Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features a self-emptying dock with a 3.5L sealed dust bag.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2026 17:28 IST
Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Up to 14,000Pa Suction: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Milagrow

Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features 32 sensors

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Highlights
  • Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features advanced RT2R 4.0 navigation technology
  • Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features a self-emptying dock
  • Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features 32 sensors
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Milagrow iMap G5 Eco has been launched in India as the latest wet and dry robotic vacuum cleaner from Milagrow. It is equipped with an electronic water tank, and the robot combines vacuuming and mopping functions. The Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features a Japanese brushless motor that generates up to 14,000Pa of suction power for collecting debris and pet hair from floors. The Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features a 5,200mAh battery that is advertised to deliver 270 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The robot has 32 sensors for smart navigation and mapping.

Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Price in India, Availability

The Milagrow iMap G5 Eco is priced at Rs. 34,990 in India. It is available for purchase in the country through the Milagrow India website, Amazon, and Vijay Sales.

Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Specifications, Features

Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features advanced RT2R 4.0 navigation technology with LDS LiDAR and SLAM mapping for navigation and avoiding objects. The robot can continuously scan the surroundings in real time, and it can store multiple floor maps and display live cleaning progress directly on the mobile app.

The company has equipped the Milagrow iMap G5 Eco with a Japanese brushless motor, with 14,000Pa suction performance. It has a 210ml water tank and features a 5,200mAh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to offer up to 270 minutes of cleaning time. When battery levels run low to 20 percent, the robot automatically returns to its charging dock and resumes cleaning from the exact point where it had stopped after recharging its battery.

The iMap G5 Eco features a self-emptying dock with a 3.5L sealed dust bag. This dust bag is claimed to deliver up to 90 days of hands-free cleaning. The self-emptying dust disposal system transfers collected debris into a large-capacity dust box. It has a HEPA filtration system, and it is claimed to remove 99.97 percent of particles as small as 0.3 microns and 99.5 percent of particles down to 0.1 microns.

The Milagrow iMap G5 Eco features 32 sensors, including cliff detection, a gyroscope, obstacle sensors, an accelerometer, and enhanced dirt detection. The robot supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and it supports voice commands through multiple international and Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bangla, English, German, and Russian.

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Further reading: Milagrow iMap G5 Eco, Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Price in India, Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Specifications, Milagrow
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Up to 14,000Pa Suction: Price, Features
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