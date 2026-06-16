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Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Launched in India With Up to 30,000Pa of Suction Power: Price, Features

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE have docking stations for automatic dust collection, water refilling, hot water mop washing, hot air drying and more.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 14:28 IST
Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Launched in India With Up to 30,000Pa of Suction Power: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Dreame

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE feature the company's in-house Vormax suction technology

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Highlights
  • Dreame L50 Ultra CE has a suction system rated at up to 25,000Pa
  • Both models have docking stations
  • Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE feature 5,200mAh battery
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Dreame on Tuesday announced the launch of two new models, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and Dreame L50 Ultra CE robotic vacuum cleaners, in India. The new models are designed to handle vacuuming and mopping functions, and they have an accompanying base station that offers automatic dust collection, automatic water tank refilling, and automatic detergent dispensing. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra can wash its mops using 100-degree Celsius hot water and then dry them with hot air to maintain hygiene, while the L50 Ultra CE supports automatic mop washing with water heated to up to 80 degrees Celsius. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra offers up to 30,000Pa of suction power.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Price in India

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is priced at Rs. 79,999, while the Dreame L50 Ultra CE is priced at Rs. 64,999. They will be available on Amazon India, Dreame Technology India, Croma, and select retail outlets.

The company claims that both the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE will have a one-year warranty covering service-related support.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Specifications, Features

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE feature the company's in-house Vormax suction technology. The former, being the premium model, delivers 30,000 Pa suction power, while the Dreame L50 Ultra CE has a suction system rated at up to 25,000Pa.

Both models feature an extending side brush and swinging mop pads to reach edges, corners, and low spaces while cleaning. The side brushes use Dreame's MopExtend RoboSwing technology to clean baseboards and under furniture for fuller coverage. They use Smart Pathfinder Technology for navigation.

Both models have docking stations with supports for automatic dust collection, water refilling, hot water mop washing, hot air drying, solution dispensing, and self-cleaning maintenance. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra can cross thresholds and obstacles up to 40mm high. It uses 100-degree Celsius hot water cleaning for mop pads to break down grease and reduce odours. The Dreame L50 Ultra CE supports automatic mop washing with water heated to up to 80 degrees Celsius.

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and Dreame L50 Ultra CE are claimed to automatically detect carpets, boost suction power for deeper cleaning, and lift their brushes and mops to 10.5mm to protect carpets from moisture exposure or water damage.

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is advertised to overcome obstacles up to 40mm in height for double-layer steps and 22mm for single-layer thresholds. It has Dreame's HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush system, which combines a liftable rubber brush with the TriCut Brush 3.0 to reduce hair tangles. The robot has a 250ml onboard dust box. The docking station has a 3.2L dust bag, a 4.5L clean water tank, and a 4.0L used water tank.

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and L50 Ultra CE feature a 5,200mAh battery, and the robots can be controlled through voice commands with Alexa, Siri, and Google Home. The Dreame L50 Ultra CE also has a 250ml dust box. The base station houses a 3.2L dust bag

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra's robot vacuum weighs 4.04Kg, while its accompanying base station weighs 9.21Kg. The Dreame L50 Ultra CE robot vacuum weighs 3.89kg, while thebase station measures weighs 8.90kg.

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Further reading: Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE, Dreame, Dreame L50s Pro Ultra Price in India, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Dreame L50s Pro Ultra, Dreame L50 Ultra CE Launched in India With Up to 30,000Pa of Suction Power: Price, Features
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