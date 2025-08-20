Technology News
Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With Up to 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra features a 3,200mAh lithium-ion battery, which is said to deliver up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 August 2025 15:43 IST
Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With Up to 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India

Photo Credit: Milagrow

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control

Highlights
  • Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra runs on BharatBot 0.24 software
  • Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra uses RT2R 3.0 technology
  • The low cleaning mode offers 3500Pa suction power
Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra has been launched in India as the company's latest robot vacuum cleaner. The robotic vacuum-mop combo features a BLDC motor with a maximum 12,000Pa suction power and has a LiDAR sensor for faster mapping. The Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra is advertised to deliver up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge. It comes with a three-litre bagless dustbin that is claimed to deliver 70 days of hands-free convenience. The Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Milagrow claims the BlackCat 25 Ultra is India's first AI-powered, self-emptying, bagless robotic vacuum cleaner.

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Price in India

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra is priced at Rs. 30,990 in India and will go on sale via the company's India website and Amazon. It comes with a one-year standard warranty.

Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Specifications

The Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra runs on BharatBot 0.24 software and features a BLDC motor with up to 12,000Pa suction power. It offers four modes — low, normal, turbo and max, and the low mode offers 3,500Pa suction power. The robot has a round shape with a raised area on top housing the laser-based navigation system. Its base station automatically cleans the robot's dirty mop before it resumes vacuuming or wet mopping.

With the Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra, users can choose between vacuuming, mopping, or both simultaneously. It features a HEPA filter for efficient vacuuming and comes with a three-litre self-emptying, bagless suction base. This setup is claimed to provide up to 70 days of hands-free cleaning.

For mapping and navigation, the Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra uses RT2R 3.0 technology with LDS LiDAR for navigation. The robot has a 250ml on-board dustbin and an electronically controlled 150ml water tank for mopping.

The Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra supports both Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. In addition to voice commands, users can customise cleaning tasks using the companion mobile app, such as adjusting suction, water flow, cleaning modes, and scheduling. It also comes with a remote control for manual operation.

The Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra packs a 3,200mAh lithium-ion battery, which is said to deliver up to 120 minutes of runtime on a single charge, covering areas as large as 2,500 sq. ft.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
