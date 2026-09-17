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Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator With Gemini AI, Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC and More Launched in India: Price, Features

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator features a built-in camera that can track groceries being put in and taken out.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 September 2026 11:48 IST
Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator With Gemini AI, Infinite 1-Way Cassette AC and More Launched in India: Price, Features

Samsung Infinite1-Way Cassette AC offers three light modes

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Highlights
  • Samsung’s new refrigerator now ships with Now Brief
  • Samsung’s new Cassette AC features mood lighting
  • Samsung will soon release more features via an OTA update
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Samsung India hosted ‘The Brief' technical seminar on Wednesday in Gurugram. During the event, the South Korean tech giant showcased its new range of smart home appliances, while demonstrating the connected features. The company has launched three new smart home appliances in India, namely Samsung Infinite1-Way Cassette air conditioner (AC) with WindFree, Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with AI Vision, and Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC, adding to its existing range of products. The new refrigerator ships with Gemini AI and a built-in camera. Meanwhile, the new Infinite1-Way Cassette AC with the WindFree technology features a customisable light bar, which can be controlled via the SmartThings app.

Samsung Infinite1-Way Cassette AC, Family Hub Refrigerator, Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC Price in India, Features

The price of the new Samsung Infinite1-Way Cassette AC with WindFree starts at Rs. 1,60,000. The AC is offered in 3.5kW, 5.2kW, and 7.1kW cooling capacities. The smart home appliance is available for purchase in the country via Samsung's authorised offline and online retail partners across India.

On the other hand, the price of the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with Vision AI starts at Rs. 4,00,690. Lastly, the latest Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC can be purchased in India at a starting price of Rs. 69,990.

The Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with AI Vision ships with built-in Gemini AI, which helps in offering contextual responses. The refrigerator can provide recommendations for dishes based on the groceries available inside it. Once selected, users can decide to watch a video of the recipe directly on the 32-inch touchscreen of the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.

samsung large appliances launched india inline Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator

Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator sports a 32-inch display

 

Samsung's new model now ships with Now Brief, too. It can also act as a space for “notes, schedules, and entertainment”. The refrigerator also offers connected features, like Family Care and Pet Care, which can display how many steps the pet or family members took via connected devices. Apart from this, the built-in Vision AI camera can track the grocery items being put in and being taken out of the refrigerator. It also features built-in speakers.

On the other hand, the Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC offers AI-powered controls to users, while also featuring PM1.0 purification. It also offers scalable climate management, owing to SmartThings and the Home Appliance Remote Management [HRM].

Lastly, the new Samsung Infinite1-Way Cassette AC, with the WindFree technology, is designed to deliver “draft-free cooling” via 23,000 micro-holes. The tech giant claims that this helps offer enhanced energy efficiency by reducing power usage by up to 30 percent with AI Energy Mode. Like the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro model, the Cassette AC can be controlled via SmartThings and HRM.

The Samsung Infinite1-Way Cassette AC also features a light bar on one side, which offers three light modes, allowing users to set warm or cool lighting. Moreover, it features an ambient light sensor that allows the AC to adjust the mood lighting effect and intensity based on the room lighting.

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Further reading: Samsung Infinite1 Way Cassette AC with WindFree, Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with AI Vision, Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC, Samsung, Samsung Infinite1 Way Cassette AC with WindFree Price in India, Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with AI Vision Price in India, Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC Price in India, Samsung Infinite1 Way Cassette AC with WindFree India Launch, Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator with AI Vision India Launch, Samsung Bespoke AI WindFree Pro AC India Launch, Samsung Infinite1 Way Cassette
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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